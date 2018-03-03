Immanuel girls achieve two upsets and the Central Section Division III title to boot

Immanuel girl’s basketball champion Krystale Gutiérrez is too busy celebrating the Central Section Division III title at the Selland Arena today (Feb. 3).
Gutiérrez and her Eagles (Reedley) finished off the Golden Valley 43-37 to hoist the title before friends and family at the Selland Arena. The first half of play saw more than 60 shots, which resulted in a 12-11 score favoring the Immanuel Eagles.
“I have my choices, but, I know a JC (junior college), but I’m not sure. I’m staying in California, for sure, but, mostly likely COS (College of the Sequoias in Visalia) or FPU (Fresno Pacific University) to stay local,” said Gutiérrez.
The No. 4-seeded Eagles, who finished the season 24-9, dispatched top-seeded Fresno High Warrriors 47-44 in the semifinals en route to Selland Arena. Golden Valley, the No. 2-seeded team in Division III, stayed with the Eagles through halftime, but was unable to keep 6-foot-1 center Ava Galpin from at least 8 rebounds.
“It’s a good experience here. It’s been awesome,” Gutiérrez, who said she had more family members than she could count.
Comments