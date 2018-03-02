Memorial has too much firepower in claiming Central Section Division II title

San Joaquín Memorial senior forward Damaene Douglas and sophomore guard Jalen Green had too many weapons on an evening when fouls hampered Selma High in the Central Section boys Division II basketball championship at Selland Arena on Friday night (March 2).
Douglas poured in 30 points and added 11 rebounds and 4 blocked shots while Green had 22 points in pacing the top-seeded Memorial team past Selma, 71-66.
Selma starting guard Henry ‘Junior’ Ramírez, who averaged 15.8 points a game this season, picked up two fouls in the first quarter and had three fouls the following quarter. He managed to play 22 minutes, but contributed only 12 points.
“A year ago tonight, we felt like we let one get away,” said Memorial head coach Brad Roznovsky, referring to a Division II final where his team squandered an early 33-13 lead in the second quarter and fell to Ridgeview High, 74-66.
Against Selma, Memorial appeared in total control. However, the Panthers had to sweat it out when 3-point shots – including three by Manny Singh – breathed life into Selma as it slashed an 18-point deficit down to 3 points with 14 seconds left.
Memorial didn’t help the cause by suddenly missing free throws. It finished the game making 15 of 23 free-throw attempts.
Ramírez, who helped Selma win the Division III championship last season, fouled out with 1:55 left in the game.
Forward Tiveon Stroud, one of 10 seniors on Selma’s team, led the Bears with 17 points and 12 rebounds. William Pallesi had 19 points.
Memorial had a 39-38 lead going into the fourth quarter before Douglas and Green took command.
“I’m happy to win,” said Douglas.
Selma coach Mike Pallesi is retiring after the season to watch his son, William, play college ball.
Memorial captured its eighth-consecutive victory and improved on the season to 25-6.
Selma has a 21-10 record.
