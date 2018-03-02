Selma’s 6-foot-6 center Tiveon Stroud dunks the ball in the Central Section Division II 61-47 semifinal win over visiting Fresno High Warriors on Feb. 27. Selma Bears boy’s basketball return to the Selland Arena for the Central Section championships, this times it’s Division II.
Selma High has showdown with Memorial tonight in bid for second-straight section title. See the full schedule.

March 02, 2018 04:59 PM

SELMA

Selma High School’s boys basketball team return to the Selland Arena tonight (March 3) in search of a second-straight Central Section title, this time the Bears’ hopes lie in Division II.

The school’s 2017 section championship the basketball program’s first in 103 years.

Tip-off against San Joaquín Memorial (Fresno) Panthers, the County Metro Athletic Conference champion, is scheduled for 8 p.m. The top-seeded Panthers enter the final at 24-6.

Six-foot-6 Memorial sophomore guard Jalen Greene leads the Panthers with 28.3 points per game.

Selma has 10 seniors on this year’s squad, including UC San Diego-bound point guard Will Pallesi, who averages 20.2 points per game. His father, Mike Pallesi, is the head coach.

Will Pallesi, a 4.0 grade point average student, is the only player signed to a four-year university.

Junior Ramírez is second in the scoring with 15.8 points per game, and 6-foot-6 center Tiveon Stroud, is averaging 15 points per game and leads the Bears with 5.9 defensive rebounds.

Ramírez was also the Bears’ leading quarterback last season.

Selma won the Division III basketball title last season, and opted to compete in Division II this season.

“I feel like we’re the newcomers in Division II and we’re going to prove ourselves. We’re going to give it our all because that’s just who we are,” said Pallesi.

“It feels good going back, but it was pretty hard to get over there because everybody knew that we were top notch, and they wanted to knock us out,” said Stroud.

Central Section boys/girls championship schedule Selland Arena (Fresno)

March 2 (Friday)

Girl’s Hoops

Division V

2 p.m.

No. 2 Chowchilla vs. No. 5 Firebaugh

Boy’s Hoops

Division V

4 p.m.

No. 1 California City vs. No. 3 Corcoran

GHoops

Division II

6 p.m.

No. 1 Bakersfield vs. No. 3 Mission Oak (Tulare)

BHoops

Division II

8 p.m.

No. 1 San Joaquín Memorial vs. No. 3 Selma

March 3 (Saturday)

Girl’s Hoops

Division IV

10 a.m.

No. 1 Sierra Pacific (Hanford) vs. No. 2 San Joaquín Memorial (Fresno)

BHoops

Division IV

12 p.m.

No. 1 Kerman vs. No. 2 Bakersfield Christian

GHoops

2 p.m.

Division III

No. 2 Golden Valley vs. No. 4 Immanuel (Reedley)

BHoops

Division III

4 p.m.

No. 1 Sanger vs. No. 3 Immanuel (Reedley)

GHoops

Division I

6 p.m.

No. 1 Clovis West vs. No. 2 Clovis North

BHoops

Division I

8 p.m.

No. 5 Central High (Fresno) vs. No. 2 Bullard (Fresno)　

　

