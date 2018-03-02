Selma High has showdown with Memorial tonight in bid for second-straight section title. See the full schedule.

Selma High School’s boys basketball team return to the Selland Arena tonight (March 3) in search of a second-straight Central Section title, this time the Bears’ hopes lie in Division II.
The school’s 2017 section championship the basketball program’s first in 103 years.
Tip-off against San Joaquín Memorial (Fresno) Panthers, the County Metro Athletic Conference champion, is scheduled for 8 p.m. The top-seeded Panthers enter the final at 24-6.
Six-foot-6 Memorial sophomore guard Jalen Greene leads the Panthers with 28.3 points per game.
Selma has 10 seniors on this year’s squad, including UC San Diego-bound point guard Will Pallesi, who averages 20.2 points per game. His father, Mike Pallesi, is the head coach.
Will Pallesi, a 4.0 grade point average student, is the only player signed to a four-year university.
Junior Ramírez is second in the scoring with 15.8 points per game, and 6-foot-6 center Tiveon Stroud, is averaging 15 points per game and leads the Bears with 5.9 defensive rebounds.
Ramírez was also the Bears’ leading quarterback last season.
Selma won the Division III basketball title last season, and opted to compete in Division II this season.
“I feel like we’re the newcomers in Division II and we’re going to prove ourselves. We’re going to give it our all because that’s just who we are,” said Pallesi.
“It feels good going back, but it was pretty hard to get over there because everybody knew that we were top notch, and they wanted to knock us out,” said Stroud.
Central Section boys/girls championship schedule Selland Arena (Fresno)
March 2 (Friday)
Girl’s Hoops
Division V
2 p.m.
No. 2 Chowchilla vs. No. 5 Firebaugh
Boy’s Hoops
Division V
4 p.m.
No. 1 California City vs. No. 3 Corcoran
GHoops
Division II
6 p.m.
No. 1 Bakersfield vs. No. 3 Mission Oak (Tulare)
BHoops
Division II
8 p.m.
No. 1 San Joaquín Memorial vs. No. 3 Selma
March 3 (Saturday)
Girl’s Hoops
Division IV
10 a.m.
No. 1 Sierra Pacific (Hanford) vs. No. 2 San Joaquín Memorial (Fresno)
BHoops
Division IV
12 p.m.
No. 1 Kerman vs. No. 2 Bakersfield Christian
GHoops
2 p.m.
Division III
No. 2 Golden Valley vs. No. 4 Immanuel (Reedley)
BHoops
Division III
4 p.m.
No. 1 Sanger vs. No. 3 Immanuel (Reedley)
GHoops
Division I
6 p.m.
No. 1 Clovis West vs. No. 2 Clovis North
BHoops
Division I
8 p.m.
No. 5 Central High (Fresno) vs. No. 2 Bullard (Fresno)
Comments