Selma High’s Figueroa, Martínez hope for four-straight state wrestling titles; Estrada also on par for a title

Selma High seniors Alleida Martínez, Gracie Figueroa and Jerzie Estrada each advanced to the semifinals in the CIF state girl’s wrestling championships.
Four-time state qualifier and two-time placer, Amber Quintana, a former Selma High competitor, returned to the Valley to support the Bears throughout the first day.
Quintana believes Figueroa and Martínez are not placing much pressure on themselves on becoming the third-and-fourth four-time California state champions. Former Valencia wrestler Gabrielle García won four-straight high school titles from 2013 through 2016, and Alyssa LaFrancis, of West Covina-Poway-Rancho Buena Vista won from 2012 through 2015.
“This is what the girls work for all year, for this moment to be here at state,” said Quintana, a 2015 collegiate national champion for folkstyle and a Southern Oregon University graduate this fall.
“They see this as another tournament. They have a team to support them, win or lose, either way. This is what they love, and this is what they enjoy doing,” added Quintana, who wrestled for the Bears from 2011 through 2014.
Figueroa, a three-time state champion, defeated Kelly Escamilla of California (Southern Section) in the second round after a first-round bye, then beat Brigitte Mihalca of Casa Grande (NCS). Karla Rivera of Burmingham (LA) and Figueroa meet in the semifinals on Saturday night. Corona’s Southern Section wrestler Caitlin Cardenas and Upper Lakes’ (NCS) Adriana López are in the other semi.
After receiving a first-round bye in the 111-pound bracket, the top-seeded Martínez defeated Southern Section’s Roslyn Chang of Corona, then Julie Tran of James Logan (NCS). Martínez, a three-time state champion, faces Southern Section’s Samantha Barrigan of Hemet in Saturday’s semifinal. Ashley Venegas (Central Section) of Mt. Whitney faces off against Riha Prasad of Santa Monica (Southern Section) in the other half.
Estrada, the top seed in the 150-pound bracket, Estrada did not receive a bye. The former Colorado champion now with Selma High advanced through to the semifinals, where she will battle Southern Section wrestler Sasha Medvidovic of Mira Costa on Saturday. No. 2 seed Liliana Vergara (Sac-Joaquin Section) of Gregori faces Marlene Salinas of Terra Nova (Central Coast Section).
Saturday’s rounds begin with consolation brackets at 9 a.m. The championship finals begin at 6 p.m. at the Visalia Convention Center.
