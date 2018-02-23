Washington Union’s top soccer scorer, left homeless after fire, leads team into section championship match tonight

After a fire devastated the family home, Washington Union High School soccer standout Yoni Salaís went from living in a garage with his siblings to overcoming homelessness and poverty.
The hardships will be set aside tonight when the 18-year-old senior leads the Panthers in the Central Section Division III championship match against third-seeded Mission Oak of Tulare. The home match will be at 6 p.m.
Life for Salaís – the division’s top scorer with 34 goals and 88 points – has been a struggle as his single mother and three brothers have been reeling from a house fire in 2014 that left them homeless.
The fire, caused by faulty electrical wiring, forced Silvia Oliva from moving into a neighbor’s garage to living in her grandmother’s small Clovis apartment.
“We were moving house-to-house, and it was hard for my family,” said Salaís as his eyes welled up.
Salaís has refused to let the situation affect his soccer, or his studies. A former special education student, he owns a 3.2 GPA.
At Washington Union’s Feb. 20 semifinal game against Tulare Union, his mother, a native of Mexicali, held up a large, poster head of her son while screaming from the stands.
The top-seeded Panthers, have relied on Salaís as much as he has on them.
The forward will become the first in his family to attend college and major in business. He has received scholarship interest from UC Davis, Chico State and Humboldt State.
Salaís earned a scholarship from the California Odyssey Soccer Club, a fee-based travel team based in Clovis.
“Soccer has done it. It was a hustle like it was hard for my mom to find a job,” he said, “but I’m going to college, and I’d like to do something with business.”
He credits his mother’s tenacity for keeping him and his three brother’s safe and a roof over their heads.
“I’ll do anything for my boys; four sons. I clean houses, if you call me to clean your house, I’ll clean your house. Any job you give me, I have to do it for my sons. I have to give them everything I can,” said Oliva, 42. She often found it difficult to pay for a ticket to watch her second-oldest son play for the Panthers.
“He’s (Yoni) is a very strong kid. He’s been through so much all his life.”
Oliva is grateful that soccer has opened many doors for Yoni.
According to his mother, Salaís, at an early age, struggled in special education classes at Washington Colony Elementary School (Easton), but said, he’s overcome everything to go to college.
“Our house burned down here in Easton. That was the hardest part. We’ve been homeless, but we’ve always been together,” said Oliva, who works on weekends selling first communion and quinceañera dresses at Fresno’s Fulton Mall.
“We lost everything; everything we had. We didn’t have a place to go. We had to go live in a motel for two weeks. And now we’re back up. It doesn’t matter how many times things happen to us, we’re a family. As long as we’re together, we’re happy.”
The Red Cross and Salvation Army provided temporary help after their small rental home of 15 years, which was around the corner from Washington Union High, burned down. She said, the boy’s father is no longer in the picture.
After the tragedy, the family became nomadic.
“We did live in a garage,” Oliva said with her eyes tearing up. “We lived in Riverdale, we lived in a garage (Easton), we lived on Brawley Avenue (Fresno), and finally, we (now) live in Clovis.”
Oliva, who arrived to the U.S. at age 14, was just accepted for Section 8 rental housing assistance. Her mother now lives with her in Clovis. Her oldest son, David, 25, is married. She continues to support Origami, 12, Carlos, 19, and Yoni.
Oliva drives her kids to Easton schools each morning because they requested to remain at Washington Union.
“I’m all about ‘repping’ (representing) Washington Union. I’ve lived here; this is about my team. It’s going to pay off. I started playing at about 8 years old. I’m hoping to play Division I in college,,” said Salaís.
“I don’t want to disappoint the school or disappoint the fans. I have such a great team; from our keeper all the way to the forwards, it’s such a great team.”
