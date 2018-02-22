Selma eliminates Lemoore, host Fresno Warriors on Tuesday in Central Section Division II basketball playoffs

Selma High Bears are hoping for a repeat of last season’s Central Section title.
Selma earned a second-straight Central Sequoia League title this season, a feat in itself for the Bears, but the 10 graduating seniors prefer to hoist another trophy in the section finals to be held at the Selland Arena (Fresno) in early March.
No. 3 Selma defeated No. 11 Lemoore 75-58 in Division II of the playoffs and will hosts No. 10 Fresno High Warriors tonight (Feb. 27) at 7 p.m. The Warriors upset No. 2 Hanford 57-55 also tonight (Feb. 22).
William Pallesi, head coach Mike Pallesi’s son, led in the scoring for the Bears with 22 points. Junior Ramírez and Manny Singh each finished the night with 20 points. Tiveon Stroud, a center, is rumored to be bound for Wyoming State University, while Pallesi has already committed to San Diego State University.
Selma improves to 20-9 (9-1) on the season.
Top-seeded San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno) eliminated No. 8 Roosevelt (Fresno) Rough Riders 101-63 on Feb. 22. San Joaquin hosts No. 4 Redwood (Visalia) on Tuesday (Feb. 27) at 7 p.m.
The Central Section finals will be held at the Selland Arena on March 2-3.
Comments