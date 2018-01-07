More Videos

Watch Selma Bears' Christian Rodriguez get an impressive semifinal victory at Doc Buchanan Memorial

Selma Bears junior Christian Rodriguez defeats his opponent in the 170-pound semifinals of the Doc Buchanan Memorial boy's high school wrestling tournament held at Clovis High School on Jan. 6, 2018. The historic tournament was held on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 and featured wrestlers from throughout U.S. and Canada.
By DANIEL CASAREZ Vida news
Central Section City/County All-Star Football Game on June 16, 2017 at Lamonica Stadium at Clovis High School. The annual game, the 63rd, goes to County in a 41-22 victory over the City squad.

Covered California extends open enrollment deadline to Dec. 22

Covered California is giving consumers one more week to sign up for health coverage that will begin on Jan. 1, 2018. According to Covered California officials, over the past three days, Covered California has seen more than 38,000 new consumers sign up for coverage, which means that as of Dec. 13 more than 182,000 new consumers have signed up for coverage since open enrollment began. Consumers now have until the end of Dec. 22 to sign up for coverage that will begin on Jan. 1. Covered California officials also wants consumers to know that while the enrollment deadline for most states is Dec. 15, Californians will have through Jan. 31, 2018, to sign up for coverage. While consumers can sign up for coverage after Dec. 22, their coverage will not start until Feb. 1 at the earliest.

Celebración de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Hanford

Celebración de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe por la Sociedad Guadalupana de la Iglesia Santa Brígida en Hanford, California el domingo 10 de diciembre del 2017. Cientos de feligreses participaron en la procesión en honor a la Virgen de Guadalupe. Más de 8 millones de personas celebran el día cuando Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe se le apareció a Juan Diego un 12 de diciembre de 1531 cerca de la Ciudad de México.

Tulare Western's leading rusher David Alcántar shows you how he honors loved ones fighting cancer

Tulare Western High School Mustangs will face off against visiting San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno) for the Central Section Division III football title this Friday (Dec. 1) night at Bob Mathias Stadium at 7 p.m. on the campus of Tulare Union High School. David Alcantar is honoring those stricken with cancer with a memorial he's been wearing on his body throughout the season. At 5-foot-8 and 155-pounds, Alcantar is the Mustangs’ leading rusher with 1,555 yards on 177 carries with 26 touchdowns.

Watch what McFarland High's cross country coach Amador Ayón says to his girls before their first Division I race

The McFarland High girl's cross country team was bumped from Division II to Division I after their second-straight Valley Division II title last season. Watch and hear longtime head coach Amador Ayón say just the right words to the small cross country team from the tiny farming community of McFarland, California. The Central Section finals were held at Woodward Park in Fresno on Nov. 16, 2017.

Dede Salcedo talks about McFarland High's successful rise to Division I and the Cougars' outstanding finish at the Central Section cross country finals, now comes state

McFarland High School junior Dede Salcedo and her Cougars teammates proved they can compete against larger schools in the Central Section Division I cross country championships. The section bumped McFarland, an approximate 700 enrollment, to D-1 against large schools like Buchanan and Clovis, which have anywhere from 1,900 to 3,000 students on campus. Yet McFarland, a farming community, finished third in the team standings. All three schools are headed to the state finals.