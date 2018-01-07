Selma High siblings Gracie, Richard Figueroa celebrate wrestling titles at Napa Valley Classic, Doc Buchanan

Selma High senior wrestler Gracie Figueroa quickly won the Napa Valley Classic in order to watch older brother Richard Figueroa win at the Doc Memorial.
Gracie Figueroa, a senior, and Jerzie Estrada, a junior, led the Lady Bears to the tournament’s team title with 183 points in the prestigious 20th annual Napa Valley Classic held over two days (Jan. 5-6) at Vintage High School. Selma finished well ahead of second-place Del Oro, who earned 150 points, and Albany who finished third with 128.5 points.
Figueroa, the Bears’ three-time state champion, improved to 14-0 on the season with her 126-pound title today (Jan 6). A World Team member, Figueroa has accumulated 12 pins on the season.
“I wasn’t worried about the competition this weekend … my only concern was the final match because it was happening right at the same as Richard (brother competing in Clovis). So I had to finish quickly,” Figueroa said in a text message.
Shortly after raising her hand in victory, she tuned to an online service to watch Richard Figueroa win the 106-pound division at the Doc Buchanan Memorial at Clovis High School.
Jerzie Estrada, a 2016 CIF state titleholder for Selma, moved to the area from Colorado. Estrada improved to 11-0 on the season with her victory in the 150-pound weight class.
Female wrestlers from California, Nevada and Washington competed in their respective weight classes among the 14 divisions.
Other Selma girl’s finishes:
Chelsy Mendoza finished 5th in the 101-pound weight class.
Melanie Mendoza finished 3rd in the 116-pound division.
Nichole Smith finished 7th at 143 pounds.
Mikayla Balladeras finished 6th at 235 pounds.
Richard Figueroa gets his win at Doc Buchanan
Four Selma Bears boys made the championship round in the Doc Buchanan Memorial held on Jan. 5 and 6 at Clovis High School.
Richard Figueroa was the only winner finishing first in the 106-pound weight class. Figueroa defeated Nick Kaval of Central Catholic 5-0.
Tristan Lujan was defeated by Giano Petrucelli, of Clovis, in the 113-pound division.
Tony Mendoza lost to Andrew Alirez, of Greeley Central, 7-2 in the 145-pound weight class.
Christian Rodríguez lost 6-4 to Cole Moody, of Bingham, Utah, in the 170-pound weight class.
Doc Buchanan Memorial championship results
106 pound weight class
Richard Figueroa (Selma) def. Nick Kaval (Bergen Catholic, N.J.)
113 pounds
Giano Petrucelli (Clovis) def.\ Tristan Lujan (Selma)
120 pounds
Robert Howard (Bergen Catholic, N.J.) def. Nicolás Aguilar (Gilroy)
126 pounds
Cleveland Belton (St John Bosco) def. Ethan Leake (Buchanan)
132 pounds
Theorius Robison (Pomona) def. Carmen Ferrante (Bergen Catholic)
138 pounds
Jaden Abas (Rancho Bernardo) def. Sonny Santiago (St. John Bosco)
145 pounds
Andrew Alirez (Greeley Central, CO) def. Tony Mendoza (Selma)
152 pounds
Gerard Angelo (Bergen Catholic, N.J.) def. Trey Múñoz (Trabuco Hills)
160 pounds
Shane Griffith (Bergen Catholic, N.J.) def. Drake Engelking (Longmont, CO)
170 pounds
Cole Moody (Bingham, Utah) def. Christian Rodríguez (Selma)
182 pounds
Anthony Montalvo (Buchanan) def. Jacob Cardenas (Bergen Catholic)
195 pounds
Colbey Harland (Oakdale) def. Ryan Reyes (Clovis West)
220 pounds
Trevor Ervin (Buchanan) def. Joey Daniel (Santa Ana)
285 pounds
Cohlton Schultz (Ponderosa, CO) def. Seth Nevills (Clovis)
