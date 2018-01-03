Waite, Rodríguez wrap up consecutive Runner of the Year titles

There’s something about educators – or those who work in schools – that makes them top, competitive runners.
The evidence:
▪ Two Reedley Roadhogz’ members – Orosi Unified staff member María E. Rodríguez, and, Dinuba Unified teacher Julia Johnson Soria – dominated in the women’s divisions. Rodríguez in the overall category; Johnson in female senior (age 50 and over).
▪ Beth Bridges, who teaches business owners as a consultant on the fine points of networking, was even more dominant in the female masters (40-49) division.
▪ Former soccer goalkeeper Steven Waite – who teaches at Fresno Pacific, Fresno State and other sites – wrapped up the men’s overall title.
Ten to 30 points are up for grabs in 15 races ranging from 1 mile to 13.1 miles, with finishers getting points based on their finish. A 30-point race, for example, will award 30 points for first, 25 for second, 22 for third and so on.
Rodríguez captured her third consecutive women’s title by winning five races and picking up 149 points. She finished ahead of Fresno lawyer Amanda Whitten (100 points) and Clovis’ Marilyn Hernández (84 points).
Johnson, who finished second in the senior division in 2016 and 2015, won nine races and racked up 180 points. She finished ahead of Oakhurst’s Eva Busto (124 points) and Fresno’s Marice Z. Smith (120 points).
Bridges captured her second consecutive women’s masters title with six wins and 159 points. She was third in 2015 and second in 2014. She has hinted at a different type of running this year (Trails? Ultras?). We’ll let you know.
She finished ahead of Clovis’ Michelle Nessling (2 wins, 111 points) and Reedley’s Helen Bedolla (105 points).
Waite, who began running about four years ago and runs with the Bandoleros, added a second consecutive open title with four individual wins and 151 points. Second was J.K. Lundberg (two wins, 138 points), and third was Jesús Campos (four wins, 104 points).
“The Lord has been good to me the past few years. Valley Runner of the Year for two years running (no pun intended), two trips to the Boston Marathon, and recently ran the New York City Marathon on Nov. 5,” Waite wrote on his Facebook Park.
“Dedication and hard work pay off. Not to mention the best coach in town, Nestor Ayala, and amazing support from my running buddies! Couldn't ask for anything more.”
Brian Thomas of Clovis picked up his third straight men’s master title with five race wins and 157 points. He finished ahead of Lemoore’s Víctor Meléndez (one win, 124 points) and Kingsburg’s Jesús Villagrana (one win, 106 points).
In the seniors’ division, Fresno’s Daniel Meyer won four races for his 144 points to edge past Fresno’s Keith Jackson (four races, 140 points). Clovis’ Marvin Ashcroft won five races but managed only 132 points for third.
The 2018 series kicks off on Feb. 17 with the Chocolate Run at Woodward Park.
Details: www.proracegroup.com
Fast ... but directionally challenged
There were plenty of snickers from the crowd when the under-19 male winners in the Resolution Run 2-mile race were announced.
That’s because 6-year-old K. Jorde of Fresno was dwarfed by the runners-up (15-year-old Ángel Salcedo and 16-year-old Jesús Reynosa, both of Avenal).
Jorde finished in 17:12.7, while Salcedo followed in 23:01.9 and Reynosa in 23:02.9.
It just happened that the two Avenal runners made a wrong turn less than ½-mile from the finish and ran an extra loop on the Woodward Park course.
Even Salcedo and Reynosa were snickering on the awards stand.
To be fair, some runners took different routes coming out of the river bottom to the finish.
The 2- and 4-mile races drew almost 300 runners.
Upcoming
▪ Runners will have the chance to run 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) on the Fresno High School track on Jan. 20 to benefit the school’s cross country team. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with a women’s mile run, followed by the men’s mile run at 9:15 a.m.
A combined 5K will start at 9:25 a.m. The invitational 5k (for men faster than 17 minutes and women faster than 19 minutes) will start at 10 a.m.
Registration is $15 for students; $20 for non-students.
Details: Jesús Campos at camposlove2run@yahoo, or (831) 235-2536.
▪ The Pirate Booty Run will be held at 9 a.m. on Jan. 27 at Woodward Park. All runners will have a chance to win a treasure chest with undetermined booty valued at $1,200 inside it.
Participants are asked to dress in their best pirate garb. There will also be two tickets to Disneyland and other prizes raffled off.
Entry fee is $40 for the 5K race.
Proceeds benefit Relay for Life and its promotion of blood-related cancers.
Details: www.piratebootyrun.com (Beware, work computers might block you from the site).
▪ Those who like to experience the San Joaquín River bottom (sorry, no booty here) can take part in the Sycamore Island Run 5K and 10K on Jan. 28. Access to the race site is on the Madera County side by using GPS for 39664 Ave 7½.
The races start at 8 a.m. Registration ($40) ends Jan. 25. There are 32 spots left for the 10K; and about 100 for the 5K.
Proceeds benefit the San Joaquín River Parkway and Conservation Trust, Inc.
This is the first in what will be a regular column about the local running community. Send suggestions & info (no chocolate milk) to: jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Comments