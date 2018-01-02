Shortest MLB player José Altuve delivered big for World Series champion Houston Astros

The NFL players’ kneel movement became political in 2017, but the sports world was more than just an effort to protest against perceived racial discrimination against African Americans.
The year was one when a rookie slugger put a shine on the New York Yankees; when Los Doyers barged into the World Series after a 27-year drought; when the Atlanta Falcons saw a 25-point, fourth-quarter lead evaporate in a losing Super Bowl bid; and, when the United States men’s soccer team, needing only a win against Trinidad & Tobago (ranked 87th in the world) in its final qualifying match to earn a ticket to the 2018 World Cup, ended with a shocking loss and will have to stay home for the first time in eight World Cups.
In a roller coaster year of highs and lows, we came up with the 17 top sports happenings of 2017.
Enjoy!
1. José Altuve
The Houston Astros would probably have never won its first World Series in the franchise’s 55-year history had it not been for one of baseball’s shortest players: José Altuve. The 5-foot-6 Venezuelan second baseman stood out in a roster that included ace pitcher Justin Verlander, hot shortstop Carlos Correa, Series MVP George Springer and 20-season veteran Carlos Beltrán.
Altuve – a five-time all-star and the 2017 American League MVP – led the league in batting average (.346), runs (112) and hits (204) in helping the Astros to their first AL pennant (the team also has a NL pennant). In the World Series, Altuve had a team-best 6 RBI.
The result: A team was was giving away three free tickets for every one purchased in 2013 is now the world champion!
Altuve, born in Maracay on May 6, 1990, was named the Sports Illustrated’s co-Sportsperson of the Year (J.J. Watt, NFL Houston Texans). Throughout the postseason, Altuve had a batting average of .310, 7 homers and 14 RBI.
2. José Ramírez
The Avenal boxer and former U.S. Olympian – who added a campaign to fight for Dreamers to his ‘Fight for Water’ campaign – maintained a perfect professional record (16-0), highlighted by a second-round technical knockout of previously undefeated James Reed in front of 13,838 at Fresno’s Save Mart Center in November.
The No. 1-rated U.S. lightweight boxer has earned a March date for the World Boxing Council lightweight championship bout at Madison Square Garden.
3. Danae Márquez
The 5-foot-6 point guard steered the Clovis West High girls basketball team to its fourth straight section title and the CIF open division state title as the Golden Eagles capped a 34-2 season as the country’s No. 1 team.
Her teams posted a 117-15 record in four years. Márquez, now at San José State, was named her conference MVP.
4. Jimmy Camacho
In his first year as a kicker for the Fresno State football team, Camacho kicked a school-record 24 field goals (in 31 attempts). That included four field goals in the Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve.
Camacho, an avid soccer player who was once invited to a Chivas Academy tryout, is a cancer survivor. He also turned down an invitation to train with Xolos de Tijuana. Camacho, whose longest field goal was 50 yards, made the second-team All-Mountain West Conference.
5. El Tricolor
Not even an embarrassing 7-0 loss to Chile in the Copa América Centenario quarterfinal could tarnish a successful 2017 season for a Mexican national team that qualified for the World Cup.
That defeat snapped a 22-match unbeaten streak and lead coach Osorio to apologize to Mexican fans for an “embarrassment, an accident of soccer.” México ended the year with a 15-5-5 record and a No. 16 FIFA ranking.
6. Sandra Villines
What does one do after winning the women’s portion of the STYR Labs Badwater 135, a 135-mile ultramarathon through the July heat of Death Valley? If you’re Sandra Villines, Badwater’s first Latina champion, you set out two months later on a cross-country run from San Francisco to New York City.
The Bakersfield native – who has ties to Fresno, Stockton and Madera – shattered the women’s trans-continental run by covering the 3,126 miles in 54 days, 16 hours and 24 minutes. The old mark was two weeks slower.
7. Joseph García
The senior running back for Strathmore High scored four touchdowns and rushed for 211 yards (on 43 carries) to carry the Spartans to the state 6-AA football title on Dec. 16. in a 31-29 win over Orange High.
García amassed 2,849 yards on 340 carries during Strathmore’s perfect 16-0 season. Including his freshman season on the junior varsity team, García concluded his high school career with 6,250 yards rushing and 112 touchdowns.
8. Danny Trejo
The Mendota High senior scored a state-record 200 goals in his high school career, including all seven goals in a 7-0 Division VI section quarterfinal match. The old record was 192 goals set in 1987.
The Aztecs went on to win the section title, and Trejo earned a scholarship to play for Cal State Northridge and started 20 of 21 games as a freshman. At his high school graduation, his No. 10 jersey was retired.
9. Gracie Figueroa and Alleida Martínez
Selma High’s ‘Dynamic Duo’ have individually won three-consecutive state girls’ wrestling titles. Figueroa is perfect with over 105 victories throughout her high school career. She finished last season at 40-0.
Figueroa witnessed her younger brother, Richard Figueroa, in the community’s wrestling program and wanted to be a part of it. Martínez, a junior, won the state 111-pound weight division. She finished the season last March at 22-0 and is 70-0 over her three seasons for the Bears. They helped Selma to a state team title, and have represented the U.S. in international matches.
10. Adrián Martínez
The Clovis West High senior did not play his final season due to his recovery from shoulder surgery, but he was among the most highly recruited quarterbacks in the country. Martínez originally committed to Tennessee, but started all over again when the Volunteers’ head coach left. He eventually signed with Nebraska. Martínez threw for 4,234 yards and 39 touchdowns in his sophomore and junior years.
11. Jim Plunkett
The former Raider great, now 70, is still waiting for a call from the NFL Hall of Fame, but the two-time Super Bowl champion did get into the California Hall of Fame in December.
Plunkett, the first Latino to win a Heisman trophy (1970 at Stanford), was named the Super Bowl MVP in 1981. Despite his Super Bowl success, Plunkett was never named to an all-Pro team.
12. Bego Faz Dávalos
The former Fresno State center became the Bulldogs’ 24th player to reach the 1,000-point mark and led the team to an 18-15 record in the 2016-17 season.
The native of San Luis Potosí, México averaged 14.6 points and 11.2 rebounds. She also had 114 blocks. After graduating from Fresno State, the 6-foot-3 Dávalos transferred to Duke University where she enrolled in a graduate program and now plays for the 11-2 Blue Devils. She is the NCAA active leader in rebounds (896), blocks (346) and double-doubles (37).
13. Selma High boy’s varsity basketball
Led by Junior Ramírez and Tiveon Stroud, the Bears captured their first section basketball title in 103 years in March with a 56-42 win in the Division III game against Sanger. The Bears finished the season with a 30-5 record.
14. McFarland girl’s cross country
The team was bumped to Division I after winning the 2016 Division III team championship (its 21st title) despite having an enrollment of 709.
Competing against schools with enrollments many times that, McFarland qualified for the state meet after finishing third in the section meet behind Buchanan and Clovis High. The team was led by freshman Hilda González, who placed fifth in the section finals.
15. Khristian Olivas
The Fresno State wrestler and Clovis native won his 149-pound match over Illinois State’s Eric Barone on Nov. 17 for the Bulldogs’ first individual win as the program returned on Nov. 17 following an 11-year absence. Olivas, who lettered all four years at Clovis High, attended Utah Valley University before transferring to Fresno State.
16. Lionel Messi
If you argue that the 30-year-old Argentine is among the best-ever soccer players, you probably won’t get any negative responses in a year where Messi scored 54 goals for FC Barcelona and backed away from an announced retirement from international competition to score all the goals in a 3-1 win over Ecuador to seal Argentina’s return to the World Cup. He has scored 640 career goals in club competition, plus 146 for his national team.
17. Brook López
The former San Joaquín Memorial basketball standout is in his ninth season in the NBA, this time with the Los Ángeles Lakers where he is currently recovering from an ankle injury.
López was named to the all-star team in 2013. The 29-year-old seven-footer’s twin, Robin, plays for the Chicago Bulls. Both declared for the NBA after their sophomore season at Stanford.
