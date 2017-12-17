Fresno’s ‘Madman’ Hernández ends the year with a knockout

Fresno middleweight, Marcos the “Madman” Hernández, will end the year improving to 11-1 and adding a third knockout to his résumé.
Hernández defeated Mexican fighter from Mexicali, Óscar Mora (7-4),, in a first-round knockout at the Pioneer Events Center in Lancaster, California last Friday (Dec. 15) night. Jesse Vargas improved to (28-2, 10 KOs) after a 10-round bout against Aarón Herrera (24-8-1, 15 KOs) in the evening’s main event televised on Fox Sports 1.
“I kind of threw mostly jabs then two left hooks in the fight and it ended,” said Hernández. “I was mostly trying to find my range, but then it was the right punch. It was a good opportunity, and I took advantage of it.”
Hernández, 24, ,who signed with Al Haymon Management last year, fought as a welterweight at 160 pounds. He plans on remaining in the weight division and on three possibly four bouts next year.
Under trainer Henry Ramírez, who has the likes of Chris Arreola and Josesito López in his bio, Hernández is expected to return to the ring by late February.
“That’s a plus,” Hernández said on training with Ramírez, “He’s been here before. Like he always says, ‘It’s not my first rodeo.’ He’s been here with other fighters at a higher level than me at this point.”
Hernández, who attended Roosevelt High School in Fresno and graduated from Sunnyside (Fresno) in 2011, said he’ll spend the remainder of the year celebrating Christmas with his 3-year-old son, Maximus Hernández, and soon-to-be wife, María Serna, Maximus’s mother.
