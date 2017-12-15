Fresno’s ‘Madman’ Hernández back in the ring tonight

Fresno boxer Marcos Hernández isn’t settling for anything less than a professional career in the ring.
Hernández, known as the “Madman” and boasts a 10-1 record with 2 knockouts faces off against Óscar Mora, a 7-4 Mexican fighter with 6 knockouts, from Mexicali. It’s a swing bout tonight (Dec. 15) at the Pioneer Events Center in Lancaster, California.
The main event is a World Boxing Council (WBC) bout that features Jesse Vargas (27-2, 10 KOs) and Aarón Herrera (33-7-1, 22 KOs) is scheduled to be televised on Fox Sports 1. Being a swing bout, Hernández-Mora will be added to the televised bouts if time permits. The Hernández camp, however, will show the bout on Facebook Live.
Hernández, a 2011 Sunnyside High School (Fresno) graduate, is a former assistant gardener to his father, Joseph Hernández, who first placed junior boxing gloves and trained his son before his 10th birthday.
Marcos, who is facing Mora as a middleweight at 160 pounds, is career-minded and eager to succeed in the sport he loves. He isn’t leaving himself any kind of backup plan because of a committment to his family; with his girlfriend, the two are raising a 2-year-old son.
“There’s no plan B,” said Marcos, who registered as a professional in 2013 after competing for years in dozens in the amateur ranks.
“I’m all in; I’ve been working my (expletive) off since I was 10 years old. I put in so many hours.”
Camp Hernández has partnered with boxing trainer Henry Ramírez. For the last six weeks, Marcos has been in Riverside training heavily with Ramirez, the former trainer to heavyweight Chris Arreola and welterweight Josesito López.
“It’s definitely different, but it’s hard to be away from my son, my girl. Henry has good knowledge, and he’s cleaning things up. Boxing is about all the little things. He’s making sure I do everything right,” he said.
Ramirez and Joseph will be in Marcos’ corner on tonight.
Marcos - whose notoriety was further increased this summer when he defeated Kevin Newman on the undercard bout of the Floyd Mayweather, Jr.- Conor McGregor fight in August - said he’s determined to get his shot at a world title fight.
“This is tougher than a 9 to 5 job, but it’s a life that I wanted to live, I’m good at it. I’m not going to be happy until I got a world title,” he said.
