José Ramírez gets his title bout at Madison Square Garden in 2018

Avenal boxer José Ramírez will get his chance at a title bout next year in New York.
The undefeated former U.S. Olympian Ramírez (21-0) has been granted a World Boxing Council title bout by Top Rank Promotions that will take place at Madison Square Garden in March 2018.
Ramírez faces Amir Imam, who has acumulated an impressive 21-1 record since turning professional in 2011. Ramírez turned professional in 2012 after returning from the London Olympic Games.
“I haven’t taken any shortcuts in my career and now my opportunity has arrived, and I’m ready, I always wanted this opportunity,” Ramírez told The Fresno Bee.
Ramírez delivered the first loss to Mike Reed (21-1) in November at the Save Mart Center in Fresno.
