José Ramírez
José Ramírez MARTÍN SOLIS Special to Vida en el Valle
José Ramírez MARTÍN SOLIS Special to Vida en el Valle

Sports

José Ramírez gets his title bout at Madison Square Garden in 2018

Vida en el Valle

December 13, 2017 11:49 PM

UPDATED December 14, 2017 12:43 AM

Avenal boxer José Ramírez will get his chance at a title bout next year in New York.

The undefeated former U.S. Olympian Ramírez (21-0) has been granted a World Boxing Council title bout by Top Rank Promotions that will take place at Madison Square Garden in March 2018.

Ramírez faces Amir Imam, who has acumulated an impressive 21-1 record since turning professional in 2011. Ramírez turned professional in 2012 after returning from the London Olympic Games.

“I haven’t taken any shortcuts in my career and now my opportunity has arrived, and I’m ready, I always wanted this opportunity,” Ramírez told The Fresno Bee.

Ramírez delivered the first loss to Mike Reed (21-1) in November at the Save Mart Center in Fresno.

