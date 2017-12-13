Strathmore Spartans headed to Orange for CIF State 6-AA football championship

The one 17th birthday gift that Strathmore senior quarterback Nick Salas wanted was the CIF state regional bowl victory.
And that’s what Salas was granted last Friday night (Dec. 8) in a 49-35 victory against visiting St. Patrick-St. Vincent (Vallejo) in the CIF 6-AA Northern California regional bowl game at Spartans Stadium.
Strathmore travels to southern California to meet Orange (13-2) at El Modena High School for the CIF state Division 6-AA championship game on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.
The 6-foot-6 Salas turned 17 years old and the Spartans improved to 15-0.
Lawn chairs and portable heaters lined the track surrounding the home side of the football field at Spartan Stadium. Many of the 2,500 fans quickly filled the stands and then they spilled onto the dirt track in time for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
The two teams met nearly a year ago on the same field with a different outcome: It was the Bruins who walked away as winners on a 29-28 state Division 6-A championship game.
“We never quit. We kept pounding the ball. It’s a rematch. We’ve been wanting this game since last year,” said senior running back Joseph García.
García has been crazy on his stats this season notching 256 yards and five touchdowns against St. Patrick-St. Vincent (11-2) for a total of 45 touchdowns this season. García has 108 touchdowns throughout his career for overall fifth place in the Central Section.
“We’re playing for the fans. We want to give them a show,” added García, who has also accumulated 2,626 yards on 300 carries this season.
Strathmore coaches, players and fans watched the online updates on the game between Caruthers and Orange in the 6-AA Southern California regional the same night. After Caruthers took a 29-21 lead in the fourth quarter, Orange tied the game at 43-43 before eliminating the Blue Raiders 46-43.
“That only means we’ll be on the road. That’s okay,” said Strathmore head coach Jeromy Blackwell, who led Strathmore to back-to-back Central Section Valley titles.
“It was real positive energy today (on campus). A little hard to focus on other stuff, but they did,” said Strathmore High vice principal Doug Ihmels.
