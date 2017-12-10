Sixth annual Jingle Bell Run / Christmas Tree Lane / Dec. 9, 2017

Steve Gardea carried the American flag the entire time at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
C. Mayes greets Santa Claus near the finish of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Jodi Volkman runs past Santa Claus near the finish of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Jodi and John Volkman follow other runners across the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Jim Cárdenas runs towards the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Christopher Hart runs towards the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Kristy Beckett runs towards the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
A. Cavazos and Laura Fenster approach the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
An unidentified boy and Monique Ades head toward the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Austin Mason runs towards the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Gilbert Tapia runs towards the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Sarah and Greg Pope hold hands as they near the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
The sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9 drew more than 3,500 participants.
Eva Hammond heads towards the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Seventhia Johnston heads towards the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Ashley Henderson and Sandra Dupree head toward the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Aidan Jacobo and Donna Alrich head toward the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Jordan Boris and Stephanie Alaniz head toward the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Amy Faust and Courtney Marmolejo head toward the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Benjamín Madrigal jogs toward the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Gurpreet and T. Singh race toward the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Rudy Montoya cruises to the finish of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Rudy Montoya pushes his daughter Sunnie towards the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Oscar Pérez and Nancy Ríos head toward the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Brianne Sposato gets ready to cross the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Josh Boracca and Brisa Silva waddle toward the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Steve Lam gets ready to cross the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Eva Wissner gets ready to cross the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Laura Gribben gets ready to cross the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Eric Loveland gets ready to cross the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Carolyn Yamamoto gets ready to cross the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Runners cross the finish line of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
A runner crosses the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Serenity and David Shea and an unidentified runner finish with flair at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Among the finishers of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9 were Kim Kennedy and Sam Parkinson, and Derrick and Meagan Gilmore.
Theresa Dang crossed the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Doug and Molly Jane Reitz prepare to cross the finish line of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9. Also finishing is Meggan McKee.
Francis Balbueno leaps at the finish line of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
A woman with antlers is among those who cross the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Leslie and Brad Wood cross the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Two women take a selfie with Santa Claus at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Tracey Coelho and Crystal Aguilar participated in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Katie and Jason Wara participated in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
The sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9 drew about 3,500 participants.
Victoria Duong is flanked by Stephnie V. Louie and Janay Kinder at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Overall winner Germay Tesfai gets chased by a pack of runners in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Jesús Campos runs in second place ahead of a pack in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
A pack of runners that includes Seth García, Matthew Morales, Moises Buitrago and Steve Waite chases the top runners in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Alex Sosin runs ahead of Isabel Peña and several runners in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Kyle Grossman runs ahead of Jae Kim in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Kristin Stephens runs ahead of Dustin Tidyman-Jones in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Brianna Hafen takes part in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Tara Cucullu takes part in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Christopher Hart takes part in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Jennifer Detjen, M. Mendoza and Michael Mendota take part in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
K. Jorde, Mercedes Chapman, Jake Jorde and Kirsten Jorde take part in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Erik Rodríguez and Allan Taylor take part in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Samantha Tarascio and R. Conway take part in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
S. Sisil and S. Sisil take part in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
E. Rocha and Eric Larson take part in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
David Rodríguez takes part in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
George Mees takes part in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Stephanie Grant and Anne Rice take part in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Santa Claus takes a selfie during the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Jaime and B. Chancellor take part in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Mona Borjas takes part in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Eileen Swift, Hailey Stinecipher and Malinda Corder take part in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Hailey Stinecipher, Malinda Corder and Cindy Pelham take part in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Steve Gardea carried the U.S. flag during he sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
The sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9 drew thousands of participants.
Lisa Lakovich takes part in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Matthew Boger takes part in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
A youngster speeds past other participants in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Linda Borjas takes part in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Juan and Irene Blanco and their daughter take part in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
A participant in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9 gets paced by her dog.
Participants in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9 take their time on the 3.1-mile course.
Participants in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9 take an “elfie.“
Andrea and Aaron Samansky take part in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Germay Tesfai won the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9 with a time of 15:39.9.
Jesús Campos finished second in the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9 with a time of 15:43.1.
Michael Eggert approaches the finish of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Danny Vulich approaches the finish of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Annamarie Fox approaches the finish of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Moises Buitrago approaches the finish of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Juan Mendoza and Ryan Brooks race to the finish line of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Allison Gonzales approaches the finish of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Alan Harris and Patrick Castro race to the finish line of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Matthew Wanger gets close to Santa Claus near the end of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Keenan Wong greets Santa Claus near the end of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Jae Kim approaches the finish of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Rudy Ruvalcaba greets Santa Claus near the end of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Buchanan High School runners Katie Nili, Meagan Lowe and Corie Smith approach the finish of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Monique Bienvenue approaches the finish of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
M. Valdez ignores Santa Claus near the end of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
A boy greets Santa Claus near the end of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Raylene Núñez approaches the finish of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
A. Gonzales and Brianna Hafen approach the finish line at the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Isabel Peña approaches the finish of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
Dre Nestle approaches the finish of the sixth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9.
