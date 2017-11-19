Jesús Campos dominates San Joaquín River Trail 100k, breaks 10-hour mark

There are few adjectives left to describe Jesús Campos in his ridiculously easy conquest of the San Joaquín River Trail 100K (62.2 miles) run on Saturday (Nov. 18), just a week after posting a 2:32 time at the Bakersfield Marathon and two weeks after clocking 2:30 at the Two Cities Marathon in Fresno.
Beast!
Gifted!
Not human!
Incredible!
The 33-year-old Spanish-language instructor at Fresno High School – he also coaches the school’s cross country team and dances with the Teocalli foklórico dance group – tamed 15,000 feet of elevation climb and descent on the scenic river trail in a record 9 hours, 58 minutes, 10 seconds. He held the old record of 10 hours, 10 minutes.
“I felt better than expected,” said Campos minutes after finishing almost two hours ahead of runner-up Kyle Moss of Sunnyvale (11:41:25). “The last mile was very painful.”
Campos, who finished third in the Bakersfield marathon and second in the Two Cities race, was hoping for a time of about 10 hours.
“It’s a tough course,” said Campos of the route that hugs the San Joaquín River northeast of Millerton Lake.
Most impressive is that Campos has trained very little on trails, except for an 18-mile run on the trail a week before the Two Cities race.
The last two races (marathons) I did were kind of an endurance preparation for me,” said Campos.
The good news: Campos is done racing for the year, with the possible exception of the Jingle Bell Run, a 5-kilometer run on Dec. 9.
Campos tied for the most wins in the Valley Runner of the Year series with four, but didn’t race enough and finished in third.
Mountain View’s Kirill Minkovich, 35, was third in the 100-K race in 11:42:19.
The women’s race was won by Los Ángeles Andrea Feucht (14:21:12), followed by Bulgaria’s Cassie Turner (15:07:29).
There were 21 finishers in the 100K.
Morales defends 50K title
Visalia’s Matthew Morales was not planning to run the San Joaquín Valley Trail 50K (31.1 miles), but a misfortune last Thursday kept him home instead of staying in Southern California.
When Morales was driving in Glendale, his mini Austrian Shepherd jumped out the car window and fractured a rib. Morales returned to Visalia and signed up for the local race on Friday.
The 27-year-old state employee came within 2 minutes of the course record he set in last year’s race. Morales, who was slowed down by cows on a portion of the route where the trail narrows, clocked 4 hours, 33 minutes and 59 seconds.
“This was a last-minute sign-up,” said Morales, who placed fifth at the Mt. Tam Trail Run 50K the previous weekend. He finished almost 22 minutes ahead of second-place finisher Tyler Baxley of Visalia (4:55:38).
Morales called the course “nice, not to hard.”
Other than a Thanksgiving Day run in Visalia, Morales has closed a racing year that included his debut at the Boston Marathon.
Fresno’s Trent Sherman, 25, finished third in 5:33:08.
The first female finisher was Clovis’ Nicole McManus in 5:42:48.6, followed by Wishon’s Katie Burns in 5:53:08, and Clovis’ Lisa Crouch (6:17:46).
There were 56 finishers in the 50K.
See photo gallery of the San Joaquín River Trail 100K & 50K run at www.vidaenelvalle.com
