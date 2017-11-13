José Ramírez, at center, defeated challenger Mike Reed to retain the World Boxing Council (WBC) Continental Americas super lightweight title in the main event of the ‘Fight for Water 7’ at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Nov. 11, 2017.
José Ramírez, at center, defeated challenger Mike Reed to retain the World Boxing Council (WBC) Continental Americas super lightweight title in the main event of the ‘Fight for Water 7’ at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Nov. 11, 2017. DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
José Ramírez, at center, defeated challenger Mike Reed to retain the World Boxing Council (WBC) Continental Americas super lightweight title in the main event of the ‘Fight for Water 7’ at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Nov. 11, 2017. DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com

Sports

Avenal boxer Ramírez proves himself to Reed and likely get a world title bout next year

By DANIEL CÁSAREZ

dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com

November 13, 2017 1:42 PM

FRESNO

José Ramírez may have finally locked himself into a world title bout after his victory over Mike ‘Yes Indeed’ Reed Saturday night (Nov. 11) before a friendly crowd of 13,838 at the Save Mart Center.

Ramírez handled the Waldorf, Maryland boxer with almost no problem in scoring a second-round technical knockout for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Continental Americas super lightweight title in the main event at the ‘Fight for Water 7.’

Ramírez, of Avenal, remains undefeated as a professional boxer and improved to 21-0 with 16 knockouts. Reed was handed his first loss and dropped to 23-1.

“It’s a big blessing for me. Not too many fighters in their lives are in this position that I’m in right now, and I feel very grateful that my career has taken off the way it has,” Ramírez, a 2012 U.S. Olympian, told reporters.

Rumors surfaced in the past week that the winner between Reed and Ramírez would face Amir Imam. Terence Crawford vacated the WBC 140-pound title last August. After his victory over Julius Indongo earlier in August, Crawford mentioned moving up in weight class to the welterweight division.

Imam, of Albany, New York, improved to 21-1 (18 KO) after his super lightweight win over Johnny García (19-6-1) earlier in the evening last Saturday. The single loss for Imam came against Adrián Grenados on Nov. 11, 2015.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Canelo y Golovkin dan el mismo peso para la gran pelea

    El campeón invicto kazajo Gennady Golovkin y el mexicano Saúl ‘Canelo' Álvarez completan el viernes el pesaje previo al combate de este sábado y ambos dieron 160 libras en la báscula.

Canelo y Golovkin dan el mismo peso para la gran pelea

Canelo y Golovkin dan el mismo peso para la gran pelea 0:35

Canelo y Golovkin dan el mismo peso para la gran pelea
City County 2017 Football 2:21

City County 2017 Football
Selma vs Escondido 2:11

Selma vs Escondido

View More Video