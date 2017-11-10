José Ramírez must prove himself to Reed in Save Mart Center showdown on Saturday

Mike Reed sports a sterling 23-0 pro record, but the Maryland boxer may have spouted off too much recently when he called José Ramírez “an incomplete fighter.”
Ramírez, the former U.S. Olympian, has taken notice.
“This is a fight that I will enjoy. I’m very motivated,” said the Avenal boxer. “Usually I train hard and get ready for all my fights. This time I wake up in the morning, a little bit sore, but now I got this fighter in mind, who believes he’s a better fighter than you.”
Ramírez, 20-0, and Reed will square off Saturday (Nov. 11) at the Save Mart Center for ‘The Fight for Water 7,’ which will be televised on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
“I’ll be more than ready Nov. 11,” said Ramírez, who has 15 knockouts. “I’m excited to fight this fight, really, because he’s an undefeated fighter. A fighter with confidence, a fighter who, not too long ago, I found out that he was mentioning my name.”
Ramírez is ranked No. 3 by the World Boxing Council (WBC) as a super lightweight (140 pounds) and No. 5 as a junior welterweight (140 pounds) by the World Boxing Organization (WBO).
Reed is ranked No. 10 as a junior welterweight by the WBO.
Ramírez, who said he’s representing his pride, and hopes Reed will approach with the same drive.
For the last two years, Ramírez has stepped into the ring three times. In 2014, he fought six times, a huge spread compared to this year, where he’s competing just twice.
Ramírez defeated Jake Giuriceo on Cinco de Mayo in Reno, Nevada. A cut over Giuriceo’s eye led to a second-round technical knockout for Ramírez.
Reed recently said of Ramírez, “I see an incomplete fighter. Offensively he’s very good, but he has no defense. I’m a well-rounded fighter and a complete fighter.”
Ramírez is more than ready.
“The pride of my family, the pride of my community, the pride of my fans, the pride of the Mexican blood,” Ramírez said of the bout.
Ramírez said he’s never “called out” fighters to face him, but mentioned Tim Bradley was close to being negotiated.
“That was going to be a big fight for me at 140 (pounds) to take the Ramírez name to the next level. “It’s going to be on ESPN, you can’t get a bigger stage than that,” he said.
The 10 scheduled bouts include:
▪ Enrico Kolling (23-1, 6 KOs) facing Canadian Artur Beterbiev (11-0, 11 KOs) in a scheduled 12-round contest for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) vacant light heavyweight title.
▪ Oklahoma City native Alex Saucedo (24-0, 15 KOs) against Gustavo Vittori (20-2-1, 11 KOs) for a scheduled 10 rounds for the vacant WBO Latino title.
▪ San José’s Andy Vences (19-0, 11 KOs) against an yet-to-determined opponent for a scheduled 10 rounds super featherweight contest for the WBC Continental Americas title.
Tickets: visit Ticketmaster or call the Save Mart Center box office.
Comments