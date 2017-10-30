World Series: Historic edition in Game 5, Astros back to Los Angeles on Halloween

After blown leads, plenty of stress and one of the best World Series games in history, the Houston Astros have placed themselves one game away from the title.
The Astros rallied from a pair of deficits to win 13-12 in Game 5 over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park.
A historic ending in baseball: The game went 10 innings and wasn’t complete until 1:39 a.m. on the east coast. Major League Baseball (MLB) enters the meeting between the two teams as the second-longest World Series in history.
The series resumes in Los Angeles Tuesday night (Oct. 31), Halloween. The Dodgers are 62-25 at home this season. The Astros will have 2011 Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander against Dodgers’ lefty Rich Hill for Game 6.
“We have one more victory, but we’re still very humble about that. We also know who we’re playing.” said Astros second baseman José Altuve.
“It’s not going to be finished Tuesday. There’s going to be Game 7,” said Dodgers’ right fielder Yasiel Puig to reporters after the game.
“I just lost my command a little bit there in the fourth inning. That’s all it took,” Dodgers’ pitcher Clayton Kershaw told reporters.
Leading the series 3-2, Houston is a single victory from it first-ever World Series. The Dodgers last won the World Series in 1988, a 4-1 series victory.
