Gary Quintana leaves a legacy beyond wrestling

A fitting tribute to an athlete, a coach, a husband, a father and a grandfather was celebrated in a crowded funeral service for Gary Quintana.
Quintana was honored by over 300 people who attended the Oct. 19 funeral service at The Centre Worship Center. Numerous visitors stood throughout the service that concluded at Floral Memorial Gardens and was followed by a luncheon at Portuguese Hall.
The 45-year-old coaching legend died last Thursday (Oct. 12) from a sudden heart attack moments after working with his nephew, Tristan, at Selma Youth Wrestling Club in nearby Selma.
Quintana earned a state wrestling title prior to his 1991 graduation from Selma High School. He was a two-time CIF state finalist and medaled three times. He then earned a scholarship to Fresno State, where he twice qualified to the NCAA tournament prior to his graduation from the Bulldogs program in 1997. He was also a 2013 Selma Athletic Hall of Fame inductee.
Quintana was the head coach at Granite Ridge Middle School in Fresno. Earlier in his career, he was also a wrestling coach for Clovis West and Clovis North high schools.
Aryanna Quintana, Gary’s daughter, spoke in depth about her father. She recalled the numerous times he took her to school and treated her friends to meals.
She asked those in the church to tell her son, Judah Ryan García, of his grandfather. Gary became a grandfather just this year.
“Before last Thursday, I never knew how I could survive without him. I know God gave me Jude so that I would have someone to keep me hopeful through these hard times. Because of this, I know my responsibility from now on: Is to teach my son what a great grandfather and person my dad is,” said Aryanna.
She asked people to stand if they were coached by her father. More than 40 wrestlers stood up. Everyone eventually stood and gave Gary a standing ovation for the lives he had touched.
“I ask all to share the memories of my dad if you ever run into Jude anywhere. I just don’t want anybody here to worry about me because I’m going to be okay,” said Aryanna. “I know my dad is with me, and I know, he’s with Jude.”
Aryanna said she purposely spoke of her father in the present tense.
She recounted the moments in the frantic drive to the hospital.
“On the way to the hospital, my mom was hysterical on the phone with my grandpa. She came into my work, and she said, ‘Let’s go. We got to go now! It’s an emergency, your dad’s been taken in an ambulance. I brushed it off. Not my dad. There’s no way, not my healthy dad.
“I get in the car, and we’re driving to Selma. She’s on the phone with my grandpa, and she’s begging nino to tell her, ‘Is he OK?’ And I look at Jude, and whether any of you believe in this or not, I look at Jude and in his eyes, I do see see his face, I’d just seen my dad.”
Aryanna, who shared that her father favored the blue colors of Clovis North High, was told by the funeral director that the blue casket she chose was unavailable. After perusing a catalog and finding a similar color casket, the director told her it was called Aires.
“Gary never stopped chasing the promise. He never gave up. Losing to the same nemesis. He didn’t give up. He wrestled to the final buzzer,” said David White, a cousin to Quintana and pastor who administered the service.
