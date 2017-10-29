Fresno State Bulldogs vs. UNLV

Fresno State Bulldogs football players wait in the tunnel moments before taking the field against visiting University of Las Vegas, Nevada at Bulldog Stadium on Oct. 28, 2017.
Sammy, age 4 from Clovis, is a cancer survivor and named Fresno State Bulldogs official co-captain of the game against visiting University of Las Vegas, Nevada at Bulldog Stadium on Oct. 28, 2017.
Anxious Fresno State Bulldogs’ football fans moments prior to the ‘Dogs taking the field against visiting University of Las Vegas, Nevada at Bulldog Stadium on Oct. 28, 2017.
Fresno State Bulldogs Damien Degruy rushes in the game against visiting University of Las Vegas, Nevada at Bulldog Stadium on Oct. 28, 2017.
Fresno State Bulldogs Damien Degruy rushes in the game against visiting University of Las Vegas, Nevada at Bulldog Stadium on Oct. 28, 2017.
Fresno State Bulldogs football fans make the big screen during the game against visiting University of Las Vegas, Nevada at Bulldog Stadium on Oct. 28, 2017.
Fresno State Bulldogs football cheer for the home team against the University of Las Vegas, Nevada at Bulldog Stadium on Oct. 28, 2017.
Fresno State Bulldogs football players watch the kick from Jim Camacho, on right, hit the upright against visiting University of Las Vegas, Nevada at Bulldog Stadium on Oct. 28, 2017.
Fresno State Bulldogs running back DeJonte O’ Neal in action against visiting University of Las Vegas, Nevada at Bulldog Stadium on Oct. 28, 2017.
Fresno State University marching band performs prior to the Bulldogs football team takes the field against visiting University of Las Vegas, Nevada at Bulldog Stadium on Oct. 28, 2017.
On far left, Sammy, age 4 from Clovis, is a cancer survivor and named Fresno State Bulldogs official co-captain of the game against visiting University of Las Vegas, Nevada at Bulldog Stadium on Oct. 28, 2017.
