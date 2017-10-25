Sports

It’s the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros in best-of-7 World Series, starts today

In the first game of the best-of-seven World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Houston Astros today (

The Dodgers were impressive this season winning 104 games for the best record in Major League Baseball (MLB). The Astros are equally impressive winning 101 games and the American League series.

The National League pennant is back in the Dodgers’ hands. So is the trip back to the World Series, an accomplishment not seen since 1988. That’s 29 years.

That’s also the year Dodgers’ starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw was born, 1988.

Kershaw, a lefty takes the mound for the Dodgers.Kershaw had a 2.31 ERA this season going 18-4. Dallas Keuchel, who is 14-5 this season with a 2.90 ERA, takes the mound for Houston.

Standing at 5-foot-6 for the Astros is José Altuve, a big hitter for Houston.

Watch this game tonight: First pitch is at 7:30 p.m. (ET) and televised on Fox.

Game 1:

Oct. 24

7:30 p.m. (All times ET)

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers

All games televised on Fox

Game 2:

Oct. 25

7:30 p.m.

Astros at Dodgers

Game 3:

Oct. 27

7:30 p.m.

Dodgers at Astros

Game 4”

Oct. 28

7:30 p.m.

Dodgers at Astros

(If needed) Game 5:

Oct. 29

7:30 pm.

Dodgers at Astros

(If needed) Game 6:

Oct. 31

7:30 p.m.

Astros at Dodgers

(If needed) Game 7:

Nov. 1

7:30 p.m.

Astros at Dodgers

