Fresno area amateur boxers compete at the first annual Big Fresno Fair Central Valley Boxing Tournament in Fresno on Oct. 8, 2017. The USA Boxing-sanctioned bouts were held at the Paul Paul Theatre.
Fresno area amateur boxers compete at the first annual Big Fresno Fair Central Valley Boxing Tournament in Fresno on Oct. 8, 2017. The USA Boxing-sanctioned bouts were held at the Paul Paul Theatre. DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno area amateur boxers compete at the first annual Big Fresno Fair Central Valley Boxing Tournament in Fresno on Oct. 8, 2017. The USA Boxing-sanctioned bouts were held at the Paul Paul Theatre. DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com

Sports

Southeast Boxing bids farewell to ‘Coach Tony’ on the main stage at The Big Fresno Fair

By DANIEL CÁSAREZ

dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com

October 09, 2017 3:20 PM

FRESNO

The Southeast Boxing Club of Fresno hosted its first amateur USA Boxing tournament at The Big Fresno Fair’s Paul Paul Theatre last Saturday evening.

Nineteen amateur bouts were featured, with young competitors traveling from as far as New York for the fair’s inaugural Central Valley Boxing Championships.

Club director Mike Hodgins said the evening was dedicated to the club’s former boxing trainer Tony Valencia. Valencia died on May 13.

BOXING0099
On right, Anthony Valencia is a former boxing trainer at Ringside Boxing Club and Southeast Boxing Club in Fresno. Valencia died on May 13, 2017.
Vida en el Valle

Several boxers ironed a patch to their boxing shorts with Valencia’s photo.

“He was fine: He played tennis, racquetball, taught four classes (boxing), then I heard that he had to go to the hospital,” said Hodgins, who was moved by the tribute.

He was known as Coach Tony in the boxing community. Valencia was born in Oaxaca, México on June 13, 1973.

Valencia was a member of the Ringside Boxing Club in downtown Fresno for more than 25 years ago. He learned how to train from Wes Hodgins.

Valencia is said to have mentored 1,000 kids through boxing and the Fresno Downtown YMCA.

Boxing officials held a standing 10-count in memory of Valencia. When a member of the boxing community passes away, the 10-count is a way to honor the fallen.

About 1,000 people in attendance, Hodgins later invited general admission ticket holders down to the open seats closer to the stage.

  Comments  

Videos

Canelo y Golovkin dan el mismo peso para la gran pelea

Canelo y Golovkin dan el mismo peso para la gran pelea 0:35

Canelo y Golovkin dan el mismo peso para la gran pelea
City County 2017 Football 2:21

City County 2017 Football
Selma vs Escondido 2:11

Selma vs Escondido

View More Video