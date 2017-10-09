Southeast Boxing bids farewell to ‘Coach Tony’ on the main stage at The Big Fresno Fair

The Southeast Boxing Club of Fresno hosted its first amateur USA Boxing tournament at The Big Fresno Fair’s Paul Paul Theatre last Saturday evening.
Nineteen amateur bouts were featured, with young competitors traveling from as far as New York for the fair’s inaugural Central Valley Boxing Championships.
Club director Mike Hodgins said the evening was dedicated to the club’s former boxing trainer Tony Valencia. Valencia died on May 13.
Several boxers ironed a patch to their boxing shorts with Valencia’s photo.
“He was fine: He played tennis, racquetball, taught four classes (boxing), then I heard that he had to go to the hospital,” said Hodgins, who was moved by the tribute.
He was known as Coach Tony in the boxing community. Valencia was born in Oaxaca, México on June 13, 1973.
Valencia was a member of the Ringside Boxing Club in downtown Fresno for more than 25 years ago. He learned how to train from Wes Hodgins.
Valencia is said to have mentored 1,000 kids through boxing and the Fresno Downtown YMCA.
Boxing officials held a standing 10-count in memory of Valencia. When a member of the boxing community passes away, the 10-count is a way to honor the fallen.
About 1,000 people in attendance, Hodgins later invited general admission ticket holders down to the open seats closer to the stage.
