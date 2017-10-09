Local runners find their stride

Reedley High School senior Cristián Gómez wasn’t sure how he would react after not training for a week due to a right calf strain while McFarland High freshman Kayli Gonzales lost both her shoes.
Both runners found what they wanted the 2017 Asics Clovis Invitational cross country meet Saturday at Woodward Park.
Gómez timed 15:52.9 to place sixth in the boys Division III race and help Reedley to a third-place team finish, just short of second place.
Gonzales lost her shoes with about 800 meters left in the girls Division IV race and crossed the finish line shoeless in 19:18.4, good enough for 17th place. Teammates Hilda González (fourth, 18:18.7) and Dede Salcedo (11th, 19:02.9) helped McFarland High to third place.
“I wasn’t going to go fast today. I just ran relaxed the first mile and then went for it,” said Gómez, who got the OK to run from a physical therapist.
Gómez was more concerned about his teammates – Alex García (12th, 16:06.3); Mauro Sánchez (42nd, 16:29.5); Matthew Jarrett (56th, 16:42.3); and, Adrián Rodríguez (79th, 16:58.0).
“Running today shows my teammates they can do it too,” said Gómez. “It motivates them that we can win the Central Section.”
Reedley finished with 192 points, just behind runner-up Los Altos High’s 191 points. Sir Francis Drake won with 95 points.
Gonzales is part of a youth movement at McFarland High. She and González are freshmen, and Salcedo is a junior. Briana Valles (47th, 20:10.2) is a sophomore; and, Madelyn González (69th, 20:39.8) is a freshman.
“I felt good, but I could have done better,” said González.
Gonzales was originally not timed when she crossed the finish line because the timing chip was on one of her shoes. A coach had to point that out to officials.
“I lost my left shoe with about 800 meters to go, then I lost my right shoe right after that,” said Gonzales, who admitted she didn’t double-tie her shoelaces because she was in a hurry.
Coach Amador Ayón believes his young team, which will compete in Division I at the Central Section meet, is coming along fine.
“We can always do better,” said Ayón, who expects Salcedo to improve her time and for Gonzales, a volleyball player who trains with the cross country team once or twice a week, to focus on running.
“I think she can be a lot better runner,” said Ayón of Gonzales.
McFarland may have a young team, but it posted the school’s fastest team time at Woodward Park.
“We’re still a ways from Buchanan,” said Ayón.
Clovis High junior Olivia Herrera won the XL varsity girls race in 18:30.9.
Other highlights:
▪ Senior José Rodríguez finished eighth in the boys Division IV race (16:16.7) to help McFarland finish fifth in the team standings.
▪ Buchanan High, the country’s top-ranked girls team, had to settle for a third-place finish behind Great Oak High and Claremont High in the girls championship race.
▪ Highland High (Bakersfield) senior Moisés Medrano clocked 15:23.3 to finish 11th in a competitive boys championship race where 53 runners broke the 16-minute mark.
▪ Madera South senior Seth García finished fourth (15:40.5) in the boys Division I race.
