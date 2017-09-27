Selma Bears JV football is just as impressive as varsity

Winning games has become the norm for Chris Tapia and his Selma High Bears junior varsity football team, a squad with an impressive win-loss record that spans three seasons.
Selma’s varsity football team last season was hailed by nearly the entire community of over 20,000 when the Bears went 13-0 before losing to visiting Bakersfield Christian in the CIF Regional Division IV-AA bowl game last December. Bakersfield Christian was coached by Darren Carr, the brother of Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and former NFL quarterback David Carr.
Numerous players from the junior varsity roster suited up for the varsity team in the Bears’ Central Section Division IV victory, the school’s first section title in 36 years, and ensuing regional bowl game. It was a chance for Tapia’s JV players to experience a championship season that included a performance before thousands of fans. Athletic director Randy Esralian ordered extra seats to Staley Stadium, which were quickly filled.
This season, Selma’s JV team is 5-0 alongside the varsity team, which is also 5-0.
This season along, the JV squad has outscored opponents 187 to 52, including two shutout victories, a 33-0 over visiting Kerman on Aug. 25 and a 14-0 win over visiting Washington Union on Sept. 1. Selma also trounced visiting Reedley 54-14 in what was the largest point spread Tapia could remember.
“We’re 31-5 in the games the last three seasons including this season,” said Tapia.
Usually JV games have a 5 p.m. kickoff and varsity games, 7:30 p.m. Most of the fans arrive in time to see the varsity games.
“It would be cool (to have numbers in the stands), but we know our role. I’m happy those varsity kids are experiencing this also, but remember those varsity kids were once our kids too,” said Tapia, “It would be awesome to get everybody out here at 5 o’ clock and have the stands full, but it hasn’t happened in JV football in forever. I wouldn’t expect it.”
In preparation for the move to varsity, Tapia keeps both his teams on the same play program as the varsity squad runs. Tapia, who has been the JV coach for 9 years, is in charge of the freshman and JV teams. Coaches program the underclassmen early on for potential spots on the varsity team.
“Our role is to prepare the players for varsity football. We run the same plays, we run the same names on the calls,” said Tapia, “We try to stay as much as they are, so that when our guys need to go up, they’re ready to go right into their system.”
For the last five years, there’s been a middle-school football program. And like many communities, there’s a junior community program in both flag and tackle football.
“They’re also running our system, and using the same terminology. And that’s the continuity through all of it,” said Tapia.
On Sept. 8, the JV team scored a 54-14 win over visiting Reedley Pirates, one of the Selma JV’s largest point spreads.
“Our sophomore quarterback, Eddie Avalos, he’s a great leader. He was 8-0 as a starting freshman quarterback last year,” said Tapia.
Key players to watch are running backs Áaron Moreno and Áaron Blancas. Moreno is also a safety, Blancas can also play the cornerback position.
Over the last three seasons, Selma’s JV team has gone 8-2; 8-2; and 9-1. The only loss last season was to Dinuba Emperors, who won the JV league title. Junior varsity competition has no postseason, so the season record decides the champion.
Bears’ fans can expect several more players to be bumped to the varsity team throughout the playoffs. The varsity team’s final regular-season game is against rival Kingsburg on Nov. 3 in Selma.
“We’re here to support the varsity, but I don’t have an exact number on how many go up (each year). It varies year-to-year, depending on the need for varsity,” he said.
We’re here to support the varsity, but I don’t have an exact number on how many go up (each year). It varies year-to-year, depending on the need for varsity,” he said.
Selma next travels to Central Valley Christian for a 7:30 kickoff in Visalia.
Selma Bears JV staff:
Head coach: Chris Tapia
Offensive coordinator: Keith Berry
Defensive coordinator: nestor corrasco
Offensive line coach: Martin Vasquez
Unassigned assistants: Anthony Macias, Fidel Torres, Rod Menefee, Aaron Moreno, Sr.
Comments