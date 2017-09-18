Controversial draw leaves many questions for Canelo’s boxing legacy

Another controversial ending in boxing doesn’t overshadow some critics opinion’s that Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez simply isn’t one of this generation’s finest boxers.
The official ending is that Álvarez did not defeat Gennady Golovkin for his three middleweight titles at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last Saturday night. The bout drew 22,586 fans on Mexican Independence Day.
Ringside judge Adelaide Byrd instantly became an overnight sensation after scoring the 12-round event 118-110 in favor of Álvarez, while Dave Moretti saw it 115-114 for Golovkin, and Don Trella logged it 114-114. The draw allows Golovkin to retain all three middleweight titles: World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and the World Boxing Council (WBC).
Álvarez (49-1-2, 34 knockouts) believes he should have won. Golovkin (37-0-1) likewise.
“I was superior, I think I won because I exhibited superiority in the ring. I had a great bout that brought the victory,” Álvarez told reporters in Spanish following the fight.
The only blemish for the 27-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, México was to Floyd Mayweather, Jr. in 2013. Golovkin, a 35-year-old born in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, came out for the first time without a win.
“All of the judges were wrong,” said Miguel Díaz, a cutman to the stars with a bio that includes Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Manny Pacquiao, Miguel Cotto and Erik Morales.
Canelo still needs to prove himself as a great Mexican warrior. He fought in spurts only, which leaves me thinking that he lacked confidence in his conditioning.
Armando Mancinas, boxing trainer
“I think Canelo, he won maybe won four rounds.”
Díaz is a World Boxing Hall of Fame 2008 inductee living in Las Vegas, but did not attend the fight choosing instead to watch on pay-per-view.
“He run the whole time except the last couple of rounds,” added Díaz of Álvarez’s performance.
“Canelo still needs to prove himself as a great Mexican warrior. He fought in spurts only, which leaves me thinking that he lacked confidence in his conditioning,” said Armando Mancinas, the first trainer to ex-U.S Olympian and currently undefeated José Ramírez, “A fighter cannot win rounds if he holds back for the majority of the rounds.”
Mancinas believes Álvarez simply gave away too many rounds.
While Díaz and Mancinas agree in separate conversations, a third critic hails Álvarez for his performance and his biography of victories, which include the likes of Cotto.
“Canelo is a great fighter today. He’s beaten every top boxer that has been put in front of him except Mayweather, and now ‘Triple-G,’” said Frank Alemán, a grassroots trainer to numerous national junior USA Boxing champions.
“He’s already proven himself.”
“Canelo was a real fighter before; if he wants to be considered and respected as a middleweight, he will have to fight. He never was a runner, but maybe his corner tell him that’s the way to win. To me, Canelo isn’t the best from his country. You asked for my opinion, right? I give you my opinion,” said Díaz.
Díaz believes, without question, that Julio César Chávez, remains the best Mexican fighter from recent decades.
“No question about it, no question about it,” he said.
“This last fight was ‘Triple-G’s’ fight to prove himself. He didn’t win. A rematch and a few more fights and Canelo can retire before he’s 30, and leave a long boxing legacy behind him. He started at 15,” said Alemán.
“He was superb when he did throw combinations, but there were too few within the rounds. He did not want to tire and fall victim tto one of GGG’s power punches. Great Mexican warriors do not run for the majority of the fight, they throw an inordinate amount of punches in a fight to please the fans and secure the victory. That’s how they secure their legacy,” said Mancinas.
With regard to a rematch, Díaz said “Boxing is all what it is: Money, money, money. Do you think that Mayweather and that MMA guy was boxing? Thank you, OK.”
