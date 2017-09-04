Fresno State Bulldogs open wide with 66-0 shutout over Incarnate Word

The evening was about Derek Carr and a huge home opener victory for the Fresno State Bulldogs football team on Saturday night (Sept. 2).
An announced crowd of 39,447 took in the game at Bulldog Stadium.
Carr’s No. 4 jersey was retired during a halftime ceremony ministered by Fresno State president Joseph Castro. Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and Valley Children’s Hospital CEO Todd Suntrapak each congratulated Carr before Castro handed him a framed No. 4 Fresno State jersey.
Carr handed a signed Oakland Raiders jersey and black and white football to youngster named Fernando, who was introduced by Suntrapak during the ceremony. A No. 4 placard was placed under the press box that overlooks the stadium. The No. 4 is next to David Carr’s No. 8 placard, Derek’s brother.
The ‘Dogs were heavily favored against the Cardinals, who failed to get a score on the board. The last shutout for Fresno dates back to 2009, when the Bulldogs earned the win over the University of California, Davis.
Bulldogs’ quarterback Chason Virgil went 16-for-29 through the air for 246 yards and a touchdown. Fresno led 34-0 at the half.
“I thought the team went in to the game tonight with the focus they needed. We needed to stay focused on this game and on ourselves, and we did that,” said Bulldogs’ head coach Jeff Tedford.
The ‘Dogs hit the road at No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.
