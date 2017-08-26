Selma’s dramatic comeback win over visiting Kerman

With under a minute remaining in regulation, a missed snap set up the Selma Bears for a 2-point conversion against visiting Kerman last night (Aug. 25).
Selma had less than 45 seconds to tie the non-conference, home opener against the Lions, who were up 21-14. Selma had problems on several plays throughout the evening with poor snaps.
This time the missed snap worked in favor of the Bears for a 22-21 victory to start this year’s football season at Selma High School.
Quarterback Junior Ramírez ran in the ball for a touchdown to bring the Bears to within one point at 21-20. Head coach Matt Logue then called for the extra point, but then came the missed snap.
After the place holder missed the ball, Kerman players rushed in for control, but kicker Felipe García found tight end Parker Cazáres in the end zone for what ended as a 2-point conversion.
“We need work on everything. I think a lot of people compare us to last year’s team, but we’re a different team. We’re real young up front. We got a lot of work to do,” said Logue.
Selma finished last season at 13-1 losing to Bakerfield Christian in the CIF Regional Bowl game in December.
Selma hosts Washington Union on Friday (Sept. 1) at 7:30 p.m.
