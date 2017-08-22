Fresno boxer Marcos Hernández featured on upcoming Mayweather/McGregor bout in Las Vegas

Fresno’s ‘Madman’ – professional boxer Marcos Anthony Hernández – is about to enter the biggest stage of his boxing career.
Hernández (9-1, 2 KO) takes a huge step in his career on the undercard event leading to undefeated Floyd Mayweather, Jr. against mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor in Las Vegas Saturday night (Aug. 26).
Mayweather is fighting a brawler, a UFC MMA specialist entering the ring with no professional boxing record.
“At the end of the day, you got to do your job, it’s a very big opportunity. There’s going to be millions of people watching me,” said Hernández by telephone last week after a workout in Riverside.
The Mayweather-McGregor bout will be televised in a pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Hernández’s bout against Kevin Newman II of Los Ángeles will be featured on Fox Sports starting at 4 p.m. Pacific Time prior to the main event.
Hernández, at 6-foot-1, said he’s currently at 163 pounds and fighting up in weight class to face the 7-0-1 Newman in a scheduled, six-round super middleweight bout.
“This will be my first time fighting this heavy. Personally I feel it’s going to a good thing for me to fight at this weight. I’m 6’1, so making 154 pounds was getting tough,” said Hernández.
Hernández, a former landscaper in Fresno, last fought Kyrone Davis on March 28 losing a split decision. It’s been Hernández’s only loss on his professional record for the 2011 Sunnyside High School graduate.
“I want to beat this guy. My last fight, I took my first loss of my career, so I am not thinking about anything else after next Saturday,” added Hernández.
He’s been under the direction of his father, Joseph Hernández, a fulltime landscaper based Fresno. Joseph will be in his son’s corner, but is standing aside and allowing boxing trainer Henry Ramírez to direct Marcos in his career.
Joesph launched his son’s career in boxing as a junior competitor by age 10. As a junior, Marcos competed in approximately 100 amateur bouts recording about 80 percent victories. As an amateur Marcos earned a Junior Olympics bronze medal and won the 2012 Blue and Gold title.
“He’s not trying to change me as a fighter, it’s good for me. Some coaches try to make and train fighters, he’s letting me keep what I have, but try to fix a few things, like over extending,” said Marcos.
“I’ve brought on Henry Ramírez as the lead trainer in my corner and we are working great together. Ramírez had me go back to working on the fundamentals of boxing. He’s not trying to change my style, he’s just letting me be myself, while working on some of my weaknesses. My dad will still be with me working my corner.
Marcos and his girlfriend are raising the couple’s son, Matthew Maximus Hernández, who is 2.
Marcos hopes this opportunity will lead to better payouts and bigger bouts.
