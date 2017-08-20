Fresno State Bulldogs rally for fans Saturday night

Jorge Reyna makes a pass at the Fresno State Bulldogs’ open scrimmage today (Aug. 19, 2017) for Bulldogs’ fans. About 1,000 fans showed for a meet-and-greet with players and stuck around for the practice, where the Bulldogs’ ran plays and other situations. The Bulldogs’ first game of the season is Sept. 2 against visiting Incarnate Word Cardinals. Check ticketmonster.com for tickets.
Fresno State football player Wylan Free completes the pass during the Fresno State Bulldogs' open scrimmage.
Kyle Lindquist completes a pass at the Fresno State Bulldogs' open scrimmage.
Damien Degruy runs after completing a pass at the Fresno State Bulldogs' open scrimmage.
Arron Mosby completes a pass at the Fresno State Bulldogs' open scrimmage.
Special teams place kicker Jim Camacho at the Fresno State Bulldogs' open scrimmage.
About 1,000 people showed to the Fresno State Bulldogs' open scrimmage.
Jeff Tedford, head coach of the Fresno State Bulldogs men's football team, during an open scrimmage.
Christian Rossi makes a pass at the Fresno State Bulldogs' open scrimmage.
The Fresno State Bulldogs' open scrimmage.
Emeka Ndoh looks to make a pass at the Fresno State Bulldogs' open scrimmage.
