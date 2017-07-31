Diego Estrada leads the kids’ race at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K run July 29 at Woodward Park.
Fernando Cabada gets ready for the start of the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
CJ Caudillo of Clovis takes a photo with Fernando Cabada before the start of the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Diego Estrada and Fernando Cabada chat before the start of the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Runners warm up before the start of the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
The children of Miguel Reyes wait to watch the 5K race that was started three years ago in his memory.
Romina Castillo, 3, smiles as she waits for the start of the children's run.
Lisa Miguel of Fresno runs with a pack at the start of the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
The early leaders are Diego Estrada, William Reyes and Fernando Cabada as the group approaches the 1-mile mark in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Miguel Villar of Madera, Alexis Verdugo of Tijuana, and, César Mireles of Montana approach the 1-mile mark in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Psalm Ocampo of Fresno and Samuel Silva of Los Angeles lead a pack of runners near the 1-mile mark in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
J.K. Lundberg of Fresno and Martín Ramírez of Selma chase the leaders near the 1-mile mark in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
A pack of runners chase the leaders near the 1-mile mark in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Chelsey Albertson of Santa Clarita takes part in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Ali Bartosch of Fresno takes part in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Víctor Lupián of Fresno takes part in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
María E. Rodríguez of Dinuba takes part in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Kristine Koo of Fresno takes part in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
David De Loera takes part in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Jordan Herrera of Fresno and Patricia Benitez lead a group of runners in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Suzy Aqlvarez of Fresno leads a group of runners in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Óscar Ramírez of Madera, Juve Ramírez of Fresno, and, Jesús Villagrana of Kingsburg take part in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Brenden Reed of Fresno and Roberto De Loera of Sanger take part in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Ana Burke of Fresno takes part in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
David Rubalcava of Madera takes part in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Gilbert Tapia of Sanger and Lisa Miguel of Fresno lead a pack of runners in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Megan Noguez-Payton of Sanger takes part in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Lisa Miguel leads other runners in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Julia Johnson of Reedley leads a pack of runners in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Tim Greilich of Fresno takes part in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Beth Bridges chases Michael Herrera in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Norm Takeuchi of Fresno and Lori Thompson of Bakersfield take part in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Gladys Ramírez of Fresno takes part in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Savannah Payton of Sanger takes part in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
José González of Greenfield takes part in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Jesús Leyva and Luis Villalvazo take part in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Kimberly Rose of Fresno takes part in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Nestor Ayala Chavarría paces Anahi Guillén at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
William Reyes leads eventual winner Diego Estrada and runner-up Fernando Cabada past the 2-mile mark at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Fernando Cabada shadows Diego Estrada at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
CJ Albertson of Fresno fnished fourth overall at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Alexis Verdugo of Tijuana finished sixth overall at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Miguel Villar of Madera timed 16:02.9 in the college division at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Ismael Guzmán-Berdejo finished seventh overall at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Licardo Trejo of Reedley runs ahead of Moíses Medrano of Bakersfield at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Joseph Rivera of Tulare was eighth overall at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Sean Marzolf of Sanger was 10th overall at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Psalm Ocampo of Fresno was 12th overall at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Eric Loveland of Fresno was 11th overall at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
J.K. Lundberg of Fresno was 14th overall at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Chelsey Albertson of Santa Clarita had the fastest women's time (17:25.1) in winning the college women's division at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Corey Matteson of Clovis runs ahead of Michael Eggert of Chowchilla at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Andrew Arzate of Fresno was 16th overall at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Diego Estrada was first overall in 14:51.4 at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Fernando Cabada was second overall in 15:03.7 at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
William Reyes of Chico was third overall in 15:05.9 at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
CJ Albertson was fourth overall in 15:09.8 at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
César Mireles was fifth overall in 15:16.4 at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Alexis Verdugo of Tijuana finished sixth overall in 15:54.2 at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park. His time was 16:26.4.
Licardo Trejo of Reedley finished second in the college division at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park. His time was 16:26.4.
Ismael Guzmán-Berdejo of Madera finished 7th overall in 16:28 at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Joseph Rivera of Tulare finished 8th overall in 16:33.3 at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Martín Ramírez of Selma finished 9th overall in 16:37 at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Sean Marzolf of Fresno races to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park. He timed 16:45.3 to finish 10th overall.
Eric Loveland of Fresno races to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park. He timed 16:56.1 to finish 11th overall.
Psalm Ocampo of Fresno races to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park. He timed 17:00.8.
Race director Jesús Campos races to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Gursharan Singh of Madera races to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Lorenzo Cabellos of Sanger races to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park. He timed 17:40.3.
Andrew Arzate of Fresno races to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park. He timed 17:40.3.
Iván Cisneros of Fresno and Edgar Bolaños of Fresno race to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Janet Songoka of Tijuana won the women’s race in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park. She timed 18:13.4.
Sal Rodríguez of Fresno and Enrique Flores of Fresno race to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Alisha Brown of Madera races to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park. She clocked 18:33.3.
David Hernández of Fresno races to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Juan Mendoza of Fresno races to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Kaili Hernández of Fresno races to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
David Gonzales Jr. of Fresno and Collin Galaviz of Fresno race to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
David Gonzales Jr. of Fresno races to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
David De Loera of Sanger races to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Dale Campbell of Fresno races to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Kristine Koo of Fresno races to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Roberto De Loera of Sanger races to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
David Rubalcava of Madera races to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Juve Vargas of Fresno races to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Gary Bluth of Fresno races to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Tim Greillich of Fresno races to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Jordan Herrera of Fresno races to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
María Andrade of Fresno and Nancy Vásquez of Fresno approach the finish of the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K at Woodward Park on July 29.
Marissa Gómez of Fresno and Julia Johnson of Reedley approach the finish of the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K at Woodward Park on July 29.
Cosmo Velez of Auberry and Lisa Miguel of Fresno approach the finish of the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K at Woodward Park on July 29.
Cosmo Velez of Auberry and Lisa Miguel of Fresno approach the finish of the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Lori Thompson of Bakersfield approaches the finish of the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Alan Takeuchi of Fresno runs ahead of Randy Pérez of Visalia near the finish of the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Ana Burke of Fresno runs ahead of Randy Pérez of Visalia near the finish of the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
An unidentified boy runs past Bobby Powell of Porterville in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Jessica Small of Fresno races to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Gladys Ramírez of Fresno race to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
José González of Greenfield and David Provencio of Fresno race to the finish in the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K July 29 at Woodward Park.
Kimberly Rose of Fresno reaches the finish line at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K run July 29 at Woodward Park.
Marice Smith of Fresno reaches the finish line at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K run July 29 at Woodward Park.
Zaira Yaryk and Ava Scheidt reach the finish line at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K run July 29 at Woodward Park.
Diego Estrada leads the kids’ race at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K run July 29 at Woodward Park.
Julián Bustos and Noé Bustos battle it out in the kids’ race at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K run July 29 at Woodward Park.
An unidentified runner crosses the finish line of the kids’ 7-10 age group race at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K run July 29 at Woodward Park.
A boy wraps up his children’s race performance.
Miss Central Valley María Manzo handed out finishers’ medals at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K run July 29 at Woodward Park. Jazlyn López gets her medal at the end of the kids’ 7-10 age group race.
Romina Castillo crosses the finish line of the 3-year-old kids’ race at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K run July 29 at Woodward Park. She was accompanied by her brother Robert Castillo.
Tiana Martínez crosses the finish line of the 3-year-old kids’ race at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K run July 29 at Woodward Park.
Alisha Brown encourages Phillipe Martin in the kids’ 1-2 age group race at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K run July 29 at Woodward Park. Running at left is Dylan De Loera.
Miss Central Valley María Manzo handed out finishers’ medals at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K run July 29 at Woodward Park.
Buchanan High School graduates Fernando Cabada and CJ Albertson (middle two) pose with school coaches at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K run July 29 at Woodward Park.
A woman holds a young child at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K run July 29 at Woodward Park.
A man takes part in a Zumba class offered at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K run July 29 at Woodward Park.
Teocalli performed dances from Jalisco at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K run July 29 at Woodward Park.
Teocalli performed dances from Jalisco at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K run July 29 at Woodward park.
Top finishers at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K women's race were Allison Gonzales (4th, 18:55.3), Ailsha Brown (3rd, 18:33.3), Janet Songoka (1st, 18:13.4), Courtney Moore (2nd, 18:19.3), and, Ali Bartosch (5th, 19:18.9).
Top finishers at the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K were César Mireles (5th, 15:16.4); William Reyes (3rd, 15:05.9); Diego Estrada (1st, 14:51.4); Fernado Cabada (2nd, 15:03.7); and CJ Albertson (4th, 15:09.8).
