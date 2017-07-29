Estrada uses tactics, speed to run away with Reyes 5K title

Speed can kill.
Except if you’re Diego Estrada and know how to use it to your advantage.
The 27-year-old native of Michoacán, México – he represented México in the 2012 Olympics in the 10,000-meter race, but now runs as an American citizen – joined a trio of elite runners through the first two miles of the third annual Miguel Reyes Memorial 5K at Woodward Park Saturday morning (July 29).
Chico State graduate William Reyes, who grew up in Elk Grove, enjoyed a slight lead. The 22-year-old runner was followed by Fernando Cabada, who wore his Buchanan High School singlet in a tribute to the school he graduated from in 1999.
Estrada stuck with Reyes until before a steep uphill on the same course used for the state cross country meet. When Estrada slowed down, so did Reyes and Cabada.
“If I slow down, they slow down,” said Estrada, who is preparing for the Oct. 8 Chicago Marathon where he hopes to run a 2:07 or 2:08 time. “I pulled off the gas.”
The group stayed close through the 2-mile mark before Estrada made his move with about 1,200 meters to go. Cabada, 36, managed to past Reyes, but couldn’t catch up to Estrada, who cruised in with a 14:51.4 time to break Cabada’s record (15:13) established in 2015.
“It was a tactical thing,” said Estrada, who lives and trains in Flagstaff, Arizona. “I figured the only way (I would lose) would be if I backed off.”
The speed was evident in a race that attracted 132 runners from throughout, some invited by race director Jesús Campos and others lured by the $5,400 in cash prizes. (Estrada pocketed $500 for his win, plus an extra $100 for breaking the race record).
How fast?
Fresno’s Eric Loveland broke the 17-minute mark (16:56.1), yet failed to break into the top 10.
Campos, who finished fourth in the inaugural Reyes, clocked a decent 17:13.4 ... and finished 13th.
The first six finishers – Estrada, Cabada, Reyes, CJ Albertson, César Mireles, and, Alexis Verdugo – broke 16 minutes.
Estrada said he loves the race, and hopes to be able to compete in next year’s edition.
“These type of events fires you up,” said Estrada, referring to the Latino community support and the runners. “It’s not only good for our community, but it motivated me to train harder.”
Normally, Estrada is running in Europe this time of year.
“It’s your people. It re-ignites your passion for running,” said Estrada, who took time to help with the children’s races after his race.
Cabada also got fired up by the local support. Had it been any other race, Cabada doubts he would have driven himself to finish second.
“I’m happy I was able to push and hold my own today,” said Cabada, who ran the San Francisco Half-Marathon last Sunday in just under 1:20 the day after running a 30:17 10K.
For Cabada, who lives and trains in Colorado, his time was a personal best on the course.
“Felt like I was in high school all over again. My high school coaches were there, other Buchanan alumni as well,” he posted on his Facebook page. “Putting on the Buchanan jersey brought back so many memories.”
The run through memory lane, however, was not easy sailing.
“There was no pressure going in,” said Cabada. “I didn’t think it was going to be as packed.”
At about the 1½-mile mark, Cabada went past Estrada and changed the race.
“If I hadn’t passed Diego, the kid (Reyes) would have broken him,” said Cabada. “He looked strong, but Diego caught up with him.”
With a quarter mile to go, Cabada was still in third place before turning it on for a strong finish. The course, said Cabada, does not suit his style of running.
“I’m not good at this course,” said Cabada, who won a Valley title his senior year on the course. “This helped my confidence for other races.”
The race, he said, “is good for the community and good for the Valley, especially for Latinos. It’s important to come and represent.”
This was also a learning experience for Reyes, who got a chance to test himself against elite runners.
“I just tried to hang with them as long as I could,” said Reyes, who ran the same course at the state high school cross country championships.
“I got invited to the race, and it was a good opportunity for me,” said Reyes, who suffered an injury in his final cross country season at Chico State.
So, how was it to run side by side with Estrada and Cabada?
“I was almost super nervous and scared,” said Reyes. “It was nice to run with them.”
Janet Songoka of Tijuana, Baja California, México won the women’s race – and finished 19th overall – in 18:13.4. She also broke the race record and got $500 for the win, and $100 for breaking the record.
Courtney Moore of Hanford finished in 18:19.3 for second place, while Madera’s Alisha Brown was third in 18:33.3.
