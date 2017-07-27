Central Valley finally has its own pro soccer team: Fresno Football Club

With nearly 500 spectators in attendance today on the concourse of Chukchansi Park, United Soccer League president Jake Edwards formerly welcomed the newly formed Fresno Football Club to the professional ranks of soccer starting in 2018.
The United Soccer League is considered the second tier of soccer in the United States just below Major League Soccer (MLS).
FFC will begin the season in March and play its home matches at Chukchansi Park, according to lead investor Ray Beshoff. The FresnoFC.com website went live and was launched during the ceremony.
Beishoff and business partner, Scott Biehl, the Mercedes-Benz of Fresno car dealership owner, will assume responsibilities of the Fresno Fuego, the Premier Development League (PDL) soccer club. The Fuego will become a farming outfit to the USL-Pro franchise.
Numerous local dignitaries – including Fresno Mayor Lee Brand, Fresno County Supervisor Sal Quintero, and, former Fresno State soccer standout José Elgorriaga, the emcee – were on hand for the announcement.
Edwards, who said the league receives at least 12 applications for expansion a year, believes the soccer community in Fresno and the surrounding area will embrace the FFC and dan make the new franchise a success. He hailed the Fire Squad cheer section of the Fuego, which will be taken over by the new franchise.
Frank Yallop, a two-time Major League Soccer (MLS) coach of the year who has led the Los Angeles Galaxy and San José Earthquakes, and numerous others, was announced as FFC’s general manager.
Former Fuego general manager Jeremy Schultz will be Yallop’s assistant. Yallop is also a former English Premier League player.
“This is a league that in the last five years has really gone places. I’m really impressed,” said Yallop, who is keeping silent about potential coaches and players.
“My job now is to start looking at coaches, start to make sure that my player pool starts to get expanded. I’ve got a lot contacts. I have no worries that there’s going to be a good team here.”
Yallop said a pre-season match against fellow USL-Pro franchise Sacramento Republic FC could be played in November at Chukchansi Park, but the FFC roster likely will not be finalized by that time. He said at least two MLS clubs have been contacted about pre-season matches in Fresno.
Opportunities will also be available to current and past Fuego players. The Fuego has been in existence since 2003.
“This is a building block for the Fuego. Some Fuego players have made the Sacramento team. It’s a chance for them to shine at an amateur level, and if they’re good enough, I’ll sign them,” said Yallop.
“It’s amazing. It’s exciting. I grew up in this Valley, I’m a home-grown kid. It’s always been a dream to have professional right here in our backyard,” said Fuego general manager Jeremy Schultz. “Today is an historic day, no doubt. Professional soccer has landed in Fresno.”
The Fuego franchise has waited years for the opportunity of partnering with a professional soccer club. In 2010, the emergence of the Sacramento Republic FC provided another outlet for players and fans alike. Critics welcome the Fresno Football Club, saying perhaps, it could lead to the return of men’s soccer to Fresno State University.
“When you start something; plant something. When you nurture it, water it; it grows,” said former Fuego head coach Jaime Ramírez. “I’ve seen it grow for the last 14 since we had the Fuego back in 2003 to this point.”
With Fresno and Nashville, there are now a total of 32 clubs that make up the Western and Eastern conference clubs competing in the USL-Pro division. A third franchise has yet to be announced, but will enter the 2018 season as well.
Brand welcomed the new team and supporters, saying “Fresno has a long love affair with soccer. We’ve hosted MLS exhibition games, the L.A. Galaxy, the San José Earthquakes. We’ve also hosted international friendlies with some of the most-popular teams in México.”
With the revitalization of downtown Fresno including the opening of Fulton Street, can Fresno expect the same sellouts as does the Sacramento Republic? The seating capacity at Chukchansi Park is 12,500, which is also the home of the Fresno Grizzlies, the Triple-A baseball club of Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros.
The Republic, which entered and won the USL-Pro national title in 2014, has become a national brand, said Edwards.
The Republic has a close relationship with MLS franchise San José Earthquakes, who have provided key players on loan to the Sacramento squad. Beshoff mentioned the possibility of partnering Fresno with an MLS squad, saying he has already made contact with several clubs.
“It’s a community sense of pride in Sacramento. And they needed an outlet that’s going to reflect that pride. So when you go to Sacramento, everybody’s wearing the colors, everyone’s got a jersey,” said Edwards.
In 2016, the Republic averaged 11,514 fans to its home matches on the grounds of the California Exposition Center. The Republic broke its prior season record for attendance of 158,516 over 14 matches last year reaching 172,711 fans in 15 matches.
Earlier this year, the Sacramento Republic was purchased by Sac Soccer and Entertainment, a group led by Kevin Nagle. Nagle is an NBA-Sacramento Kings investor. Sac Soccer and Entertainment filed for the MLS expansion in January.
“We believe and hope that Sacramento will be part of the next round of expansion,” said MLS commissioner Don Garber on the Republic FC website.
“Sacramento is associated throughout the country and associated with this great game. I think the same thing is going to happen here. There’s a lot of these cities like Fresno, who are trying to regenerate the downtown area. We’ve got such a diverse community here, and we all love football,” said Edwards.
