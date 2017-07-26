Fresno Fuego PDL season ends in disappointment in Bakersfield

After surviving a trip to Arizona, the Fresno Fuego’s quest for the PDL Western Conference championship ended in Bakersfield on Monday night (July 24).
The Fuego lost its bid at a Premier Development League (PDL) national championship in the conference final against Golden State Force FC, 2-0.
The match was scheduled for Tucson, but bad weather last Saturday postponed the final, which was then moved to Bakersfield. Both California teams traveled back home on Sunday, but met at Garces High School for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Garces High School.
The Fuego had not been shutout all season, but that ended by Brazilian Bruno Lavondoski, a former Cruzeiro under-20 player in his native Brazil.
Lavondoski converted on a corner kick in the first minute of play, then struck again within 3 minutes after halftime.
The Fuego finished the match with at least 12 corners, but was unable to convert. There was one clear handball foul inside the Force’s box, but no penalty kick was issued by the referee.
“Obviously we’re disappointed over the result. We were sucker-punched at the beginning of each half,” said Fuego head coach Brian Zwaschka, “We just left ourselves in a hole in both halves and having to dig ourselves out of; it was deflating.”
Fuego coaches debated the 3 additional minutes of stoppage time after the end of regulation. The center referee looked over to the stats table then added another minute.
“Those things all add up. It kept us in a position where we were just trying to dig ourselves out,” said Zwaschka.
“I’m just heart-broken right now. All these fans, they deserve to win something like this. We couldn’t do it for them. I’m heart-broken right now, and I’m not even thinking about next year,” said Fuego veteran Milton Blanco.
Approximately 200 Fire Squad fans made the 1½-hour trip for the match.
“It’s tough when you’re chasing the game: In less than a minute, we gave up a corner kick, the goal. We created some chances, but they did a good job. I believe it’s the first team to shut us out all year,” added Blanco.
“We’re not a team that relies on corners. Even if we had 15 corners, I don’t like to go off of that stat. We’re a team that likes to play, and put ourselves on through balls, slot it across for someone to finish. Unfortunately we didn’t do that; we had a lot of corners. They’re strong defense cleared those corners.”
Lavondoski has been in the United States under six months. He’s seeking a pro contract after at least two seasons with Cruzeiro.
“Fresno has a lot of tough players. We’re very happy to get the victory,” said Lavondoski, 21, through an interpreter.
“It’s a great opportunity for the team, the club. I hope we take the championship.”
After the PDL championships, Lavondoski said he’ll remain in the U.S.
The only other meeting between the two clubs was in Fresno on July 13: After being up 2-1, the Fuego settled on a 3-3 tie.
Fresno defeated four-time Mountain Division champion FC Tucson 1-0 last Friday night in Tucson. Fuego’s Renato Bustamante scored the only goal of the match off his chest.
The Fuego finishes the season with an overall record of 11-2-2.
Comments