Vaulting to new heights! 23rd annual pole vaulting championships in Old Town Clovis

University of Southern California sophomore Michael González makes his run on the runway at the North American Pole Vault Association pole vaulting championships in Old Town Clovis today (July 21, 2017). Nearly 1,000 spectators lined the streets of Old Town Clovis to cheer in support of the athletes.
Chris Orange makes his jump during the North American Pole Vault Association pole vaulting championships in Old Town Clovis today (July 21, 2017).
Shaylah Simpson meets spectators during the North American Pole Vault Association pole vaulting championships in Old Town Clovis today (July 21, 2017).
Nearly 1,000 spectators lined the streets of Old Town Clovis to cheer in support of the athletes competing in the North American Pole Vault Association pole vaulting championships in Old Town Clovis today (July 21, 2017).
University of Southern California sophomore Michael González of Lodi makes his run on the runway at the North American Pole Vault Association pole vaulting championships in Old Town Clovis today (July 21, 2017). Nearly 1,000 spectators lined the streets of Old Town Clovis to cheer in support of the athletes.
Shaylah Simpson tosses shirts to spectators during the North American Pole Vault Association pole vaulting championships in Old Town Clovis today (July 21, 2017).
