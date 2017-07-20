2017 STYR Labs Badwater Ultramarathon

Keith Straw of Malvern, Pennsylvania, leaps in the air as he reaches Stovepipe Wells the morning of July 11 after starting with the 9:30 p.m. wave. He was among 20 starters who did not finish the STYR Labs Badwater 135. Straw had finished the previous eight Badwater races.
An 8 p.m. wave runner laughs with another runner before the start of the Badwater Ultramarathon on July 10.
Race director Chris Kostman talks to runners in the 8 p.m. wave before the start of the Badwater Ultramarathon on July 10.
Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques of Wonder Valley adjusts her transponder before the start of the 8 p.m. wave starts the Badwater Ultramarathon on July 10.
Cheryl Zwarkoswki, Catra Corbett and Shannon Farar-Griefer smile before the start of the 8 p.m. wave starts the Badwater Ultramarathon on July 10.
Kayla Delk heads out of Badwater Basin at the July 10 start of the Badwater Ultramarathon.
Mohammed Al Swaiti of Jordan leads a group of runners at the July 10 start of the Badwater Ultramarathon.
Mark K. Olson heads out of Badwater Basin on the start of the 135-mile run.
Jack Humphrey, Lisa Smith-Batchen and Marshall Ulrich head out of Badwater Basin on the start of the 135-mile run. Only Smith-Batchen finished.
Monique Jacques gets water and attention from her crew on the road to Panamint Springs. Her sister April Jacques is at right.
Begered Ghazi heads to help runner Monique Jacques with water and a sponge on the road to Panamint Springs.
Mohammed Al Swaiti of Jordan leads a group of runners at the July 10 start of the Badwater Ultramarathon.
Cheryl Zwarkoswki leads a group of runners at the July 10 start of the Badwater Ultrarun.
CHP officer Scott Wall of Long Beach directs traffic at the start of the Badwater 135 on July 10.
A crew member dressed as a bunny to provide some levity near the 50-mile mark.
Nelva Valladares of Los Angeles reaches Furnace Creek followed by crew member María Lemus who completed the race three times.
Nelva Valladares of Los Angeles reaches Furnace Creek followed by crew member María Lemus who completed the race three times.
A pacer for Jens Vieler of Switzerland runs to catch up with him on the way to Furnace Creek.
Krasimir Nicolaev Gueorguiev of Jackson, Wyoming heads toward Furnace Creek on July 11. He finished 34th in 37:07.07.
Krasimir Nicolaev Gueorguiev of Jackson, Wyoming heads toward Furnace Creek on July 11. He is Bulgarian. Gueorguiev, 43, finished 34th in 37:37.07.
Amy Costa heads toward Furnace Creek with her pacer on July 11. The 52-year-old resident of Jacksonville, Florida captured second in the women’s race with a time of 35 hours, 30 minutes, 19 seconds. It was her fourth Badwater finish.
Amy Costa heads toward Furnace Creek with her pacer on July 11. The 52-year-old resident of Jacksonville Florida captured second in the women’s race with a time of 35 hours 30 minutes 19 seconds. It was her fourth Badwater finish.
Nobumi Iwamoto, 51, of Okinawa, Japan, runs on his way to Furnace Creek on July 11.
Jonathan Gunderson and his pacer head toward Panamint Springt on July 11. Gunderson finished 11th in 32:21.40.
Top U.S. women’s marathoner Deena Kastor (middle) was among those on the crew for Shannon Farar-Griefer (second from right).
Michelle Payne poses for a photo with Death Valley National Park rangers prior to the start of the Badwater Ultramarathon on July 10.
Support crew members gather before the start of the Badwater Ultramarathon on July 10.
Support crew members gather before the start of the Badwater Ultramarathon on July 10.
A crew member’s beard and hair is blown by strong gusts at the start of the 2017 STYR Badwater 135.
Jordan’s Mohammad Al Swaiti waves his country’s flag before the start of the 2017 STYR Badwater 135.
The first of more than 90 runners take off at 8 p.m. in the 2017 STYR Badwater 135. Fresno's Monique Jacques is third.
Dan McHugh of Key Largo, Florida runs in the early morning hour of July 10 as he heads toward Stovepipe Wells in the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He started at 11 p.m. the night before and finished 31st overall in 36:38.06.
Dan McHugh of Key Largo, Florida runs in the early morning hour of July 10 as he heads toward Stovepipe Wells in the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He started at 11 p.m. the night before and finished 31st overall in 36:38.06.
Juan Sánchez of St. Helena walks during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 in Death Valley. He finished 30th overall in 36:23.54.
Juan Sánchez of St. Helena walks during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 in Death Valley. He finished 30th overall in 36:23.54.
Andrea Kooiman of Mission Viejo, California, runs in the early morning hour of July 10 as he heads toward Stovepipe Wells in the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. She started at 11 p.m. the night before and finished 40th overall in 38:13.34.
Mark Matyazic of Irvine runs in the early morning hour of July 10 as he heads toward Stovepipe Wells in the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He started at 11 p.m. the night before and finished 9th overall in 31:23.56.
Mark Matyazic of Irvine runs in the early morning hour of July 10 as he heads toward Stovepipe Wells in the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He started at 11 p.m. the night before and finished 9th overall in 31:23.56.
Eric Spencer of Coconut Grove, Florida, runs in the early morning hour of July 10 as he heads toward Stovepipe Wells in the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He started at 11 p.m. the night before and finished 56th overall in 41:36:22.
Dale Cougut of Garland, Texas, runs in the early morning hour of July 10 as he heads toward Stovepipe Wells in the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He started at 9:30 p.m. the night before. He was among 20 of the 95 runners who did not finish the race.
Dale Cougut of Garland, Texas, runs in the early morning hour of July 10 as he heads toward Stovepipe Wells in the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He started at 9:30 p.m. the night before. He was among 20 of the 95 runners who did not finish the race.
Dale Cougut of Garland, Texas, runs in the early morning hour of July 10 as he heads toward Stovepipe Wells in the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He started at 9:30 p.m. the night before. He was among 20 of the 95 runners who did not finish the race.
Cheryl Zwarkowski of Victorville runs in the early morning hour of July 10 as she heads toward Stovepipe Wells in the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. She started at 8 p.m. the night before. She was among 20 of the 95 runners who did not finish the race.
Cheryl Zwarkowski of Victorville runs in the early morning hour of July 10 as she heads toward Stovepipe Wells in the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. She started at 8 p.m. the night before. She was among 20 of the 95 runners who did not finish the race. Zwarkowski has finished seven prior Badwater 135 races.
Cheryl Zwarkowski of Victorville runs in the early morning hour of July 10 as she heads toward Stovepipe Wells in the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. She started at 8 p.m. the night before. She was among 20 of the 95 runners who did not finish the race. Zwarkowski has finished seven prior Badwater 135 races.
Jim Trout of East Grand Rapids, Michigan, runs past Devil’s Cornfield in the early morning hour of July 10 as he heads toward Stovepipe Wells in the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He started at 11 p.m. the night before. He finished 47th overall in 39:26:48.
Jason LeDoyen of Cary, N.C., runs past Devil’s Cornfield in the early morning hour of July 10 as he heads toward Stovepipe Wells in the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He started at 11 p.m. the night before. He finished 39th overall in 38:12:38.
Gilberto Toigo of Brazil runs past Devil’s Cornfield in the early morning hour of July 10 as he heads toward Stovepipe Wells in the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He started at 9:30 p.m. the night before. He was among 20 of the 95 starters who did not finish.
Gilberto Toigo of Brazil runs past Devil's Cornfield in the early morning hour of July 10 as he heads toward Stovepipe Wells in the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He started at 9:30 p.m. the night before. He was among 20 of the 95 starters who did not finish.
Jeff Gleason of Wexford, Pennsylvania, runs past Devil’s Cornfield in the early morning hour of July 10 as he heads toward Stovepipe Wells in the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He started at 9:30 p.m. the night before. He was among 20 of the 95 starters who did not finish.
Luigi Dessy of Costa Rica runs near Devil’s Cornfield in Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Dessy finished 38th overall in 38:09:54. It was his fourth consecutive Badwater.
Luigi Dessy of Costa Rica runs near Devil’s Cornfield in Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Dessy finished 38th overall in 38:09:54. It was his fourth consecutive Badwater.
Nick Kaminski of Burleson, Texas, goes past Devil’s Cornfield in Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He started at 8 p.m. He was among 20 starters who did not finish the race.
Luigi Dessy of Costa Rica runs near Devil’s Cornfield in Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Dessy finished 38th overall in 38:09:54.
Ken Lewis of Los Ángeles goes through Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He started at 9:30 p.m. the night before. Lewis finished 50th overall in 40:05:03.
Marco Mazzi of Italy goes through Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He started at 9:30 p.m. the night before. He was among 20 of the 95 starters who did not finish the race.
An unidentified runner drinks some water as he goes through Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
Jodi Weiss of Highland Beach, Florida, goes through Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Weiss started with the 8 p.m. wave the night before. She finished 68th overall in 43:58:48. This was her third consecutive finish.
Jodi Weiss of Highland Beach, Florida, goes through Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Weiss started with the 8 p.m. wave the night before. She finished 68th overall in 43:58:48. This was her third consecutive finish.
Seventy-year-old Mark K. Olson of Covina goes through Death Valley with his pacer during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Olson started with the 8 p.m. wave the night before. He finished 57th overall in 41:39:19.
Carl Hineline of Plano, Texas, goes through Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Hineline started with the 9:30 p.m. wave the night before. He was among the 20 runners who did not finish the race.
Ed ‘The Jester’ Ettinghausen makes his way toward Stovepipe Wells in Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He started with the 11 p.m. wave the night before and completed his 142nd race of at least 100 miles.
Ed ‘The Jester’ Ettinghausen of Wildomar goes through Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Ettinghausen started with the 11 p.m. wave the night before. He finished 35th overall in 37:39:56 for his seventh Badwater race and now has run 142 races of at least 100 miles in his career.
Keith Straw of Malvern, Pennsylvania, goes through Death Valley with during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Olson started with the 9:30 p.m. wave the night before. Straw was among 20 runners who did not finish the race. He had completed the previous eight Badwater races.
Keith Straw of Malvern, Pennsylvania, goes through Death Valley with during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Olson started with the 9:30 p.m. wave the night before. Straw was among 20 runners who did not finish the race. He had completed the previous eight Badwater races.
Keith Straw of Malvern, Pennsylvania, goes through Death Valley with during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Olson started with the 9:30 p.m. wave the night before. Straw was among 20 runners who did not finish the race. He had completed the previous eight Badwater races.
Roberto Mario Gilii Farina of Argentina approaches Stovepipe Wells in Death Valley with his pacer during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Gili Farina started with the 9:30 p.m. wave the night before. He finished 51st overall in 40:06:46.
Roberto Mario Gilii Farina of Argentina approaches Stovepipe Wells in Death Valley with his pacer during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Gili Farina started with the 9:30 p.m. wave the night before. He finished 51st overall in 40:06:46.
Colleen Zato of Henderson, Nevada, approaches Stovepipe Wells in Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Zato started with the 8 p.m. wave the night before. She finished 72nd overall in 45:08:35.
Brian Tjerland of Dartmouth, Massachusetts, approaches Stovepipe Wells in Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Tjerland started with the 9:30 p.m. wave the night before. He finished 66th overall in 42:51:25.
Nelva Valladares of Los Angeles approaches Stovepipe Wells in Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Valladares started with the 11 p.m. wave the night before. She finished 29th overall in 36:23:53.
Nelva Valladares of Los Angeles approaches Stovepipe Wells in Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Valladares started with the 11 p.m. wave the night before. She finished 29th overall in 36:23:53.
Nelva Valladares of Los Angeles talks with crew member Jorge Pacheco, the 2008 Badwater winner, as she approaches Stovepipe Wells in Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Valladares started with the 11 p.m. wave the night before. She finished 29th overall in 36:23:53.
Nelva Valladares of Los Angeles talks with crew member Jorge Pacheco, the 2008 Badwater winner, as she approaches Stovepipe Wells in Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Valladares started with the 11 p.m. wave the night before. She finished 29th overall in 36:23:53.
Nelva Valladares of Los Angeles approaches Stovepipe Wells in Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Valladares started with the 11 p.m. wave the night before. She finished 29th overall in 36:23:53.
Nelva Valladares of Los Angeles smiles as she approaches Stovepipe Wells in Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Valladares started with the 11 p.m. wave the night before. She finished 29th overall in 36:23:53.
Chavet Breslin of Denver approaches Stovepipe Wells in Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Breslin started with the 11 p.m. wave the night before. She finished 61st overall in 42:01:41.
Chavet Breslin of Denver approaches Stovepipe Wells in Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Breslin started with the 11 p.m. wave the night before. She finished 61st overall in 42:01:41.
Keith Straw of Malvern, Pennsylvania, reaches Stovepipe Wells the morning of July 11 after starting with the 9:30 p.m. wave. He was among 20 starters who did not finish the STYR Labs Badwater 135. Straw had finished the previous eight Badwater races.
Keith Straw of Malvern, Pennsylvania, leaves Stovepipe Wells with his pacer the morning of July 11 after starting with the 9:30 p.m. wave. He was among 20 starters who did not finish the STYR Labs Badwater 135. Straw had finished the previous eight Badwater races.
Colleen Zato of Henderson, Nevada, leaves Stovepipe Wells with her pacer the morning of July 11 after starting with the 8 p.m. wave. She finished the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 72nd overall in 45:08:35.
Shannon Farar-Griefer of Hidden Hills leaves Stovepipe Wells the morning of July 11 after starting with the 8 p.m. wave. She finished the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 in 75th place overall with a time of 46:10:46. This was her seventh finish.
Kerri Kanuga of the Grand Cayman Islands leaves Stovepipe Wells the morning of July 11 after starting with the 9:30 p.m. wave. She finished the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 in 32nd place overall with a time of 36:39:18.
Federico Sánchez of Saint Helena leaves Stovepipe Wells with his pacer the morning of July 11 after starting with the 11 p.m. wave. He was among 20 starters who did not finish the STYR Labs Badwater 135. His brother, Juan Sánchez, finished. Federico has finished the race in 2014 and 2015.
Federico Sánchez of Saint Helena leaves Stovepipe Wells with his pacer the morning of July 11 after starting with the 11 p.m. wave. He was among 20 starters who did not finish the STYR Labs Badwater 135. His brother, Juan Sánchez, finished. Federico has finished the race in 2014 and 2015.
Tim Robert of Honolulu heads out of Stovepipe Wells the morning of July 11 after starting with the 9:30 p.m. wave. He finished the STYR Labs Badwater 135 in 44th place overall in 39:01:59.
Siria Costa of Brazil heads toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 8 p.m. wave the previous night. She finished 71st overall in 44:45:06.
Jack Humphrey of Arvada, Colorado, heads toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 8 p.m. wave the previous night. He was among 20 runners who did not finish the race. He has four previous finishes.
Michelle West of Santa Mónica heads toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 9:30 p.m. wave the previous night. She finished 42nd overall in 38:57:24.
Karla Kent of Las Vegas and her pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 8 p.m. wave the previous night. She finished 67th overall in 43:09:03.
Joshua Holmes of Los Ángeles and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 11 p.m. wave the previous night. He finished 24th overall in 35:50:31.
Joshua Holmes of Los Ángeles and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 11 p.m. wave the previous night. He finished 24th overall in 35:50:31.
Four-time champion Marshall Ulrich of Evergreen, Colorado, heads toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 8 p.m. wave the previous night. He was among 20 runners who did not finish the race. He has finished the race a record 20 times.
Four-time champion Marshall Ulrich of Evergreen, Colorado, heads toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 8 p.m. wave the previous night. He was among 20 runners who did not finish the race. He has finished the race a record 20 times.
Marcus Berggren of Sweden and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 8 p.m. wave the previous night. He finished 73rd overall in 45:14:57.
Nathal DeWall of Lexington, Kentucky, and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 9:30 p.m. wave the previous night. He finished 58th overall in 41:46:02.
Ricarda Bethke and Jens Vieler, both of Switzerland, hold hands as they head toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 9:30 p.m. wave the previous night. They finished 46th and 45th, respectively, in 39:19:30 and 39:19:29.
Kyle Fahrenkamp of Cincinnati and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 11 p.m. wave the previous night. He finished 19th overall in 35:14:11.
Catra Corbett of Fremont and her pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 8 p.m. wave the previous night. She finished 64th overall in 42:39:57.
Catra Corbett of Fremont and her pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 8 p.m. wave the previous night. She finished 64th overall in 42:39:57.
Kleber Santos of Brazil heads toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 9:30 p.m. wave the previous night. He finished 37th overall in 38:00:41.
Jared Fetterolf of Dallas and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 11 p.m. wave the previous night. He finished 14th overall in 33:56:32.
James Ehasz of Hereford, Arizona, and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 8 p.m. wave the previous night. He was among 20 runners who did not finish the race.
David Coats of Houston and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 8 p.m. wave the previous night. He was among 20 runners who did not finish the race.
Danny Westergaard of Palos Verdes Estates heads toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 9:30 p.m. wave the previous night. He finished 21st overall in 35:25:16.
Danny Westergaard of Palos Verdes Estates heads toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 9:30 p.m. wave the previous night. He finished 21st overall in 35:25:16.
Adam Connor of Australia heads toward Panamint Spring during the STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 11 after starting with the 9:30 p.m. wave the previous night. He finished 63rd overall in 42:39:10.
Antonette Prather of Garner, North Carolina, and her pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 8 p.m. wave the previous night. He finished 70th overall in 44:30:10.
Bradford Lombardi of Death Valley and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 9:30 p.m. wave the previous night. He finished 55thh overall in 40:59:25.
Bradford Lombardi of Death Valley and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 9:30 p.m. wave the previous night. He finished 55th overall in 40:59:25.
Antonette Prather and her pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 8 p.m. wave the previous night. She finished 70th overall in 44:30:10.
Héctor Bengolea of Argentina and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 9:30 p.m. wave the previous night. He finished 26th overall in 35:57:07.
Argentina's Héctor Bengolea and his pacer participate in the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
Russ Reinbolt of La Jolla and his pacer head toward Panamint Spring during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 9:30 p.m. wave the previous night. He finished 25th overall in 35:52:24.
Francisco ‘Paco’ Manzanares of Chihuahua, México, gets back on the road toward Panamint Spring during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 9:30 p.m. wave the previous night. He finished 48th overall in 39:47:08.
Francisco ‘Paco’ Manzanares and his pacer head toward Panamint Spring during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 9:30 p.m. wave the previous night. He finished 48th overall in 39:47:08.
Francisco ‘Paco’ Manzanares and his pacer head toward Panamint Spring during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 9:30 p.m. wave the previous night. He finished 48th overall in 39:47:08.
Francisco Manzanares of México makes his way towards Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
Francisco Manzanares of México makes his way towards Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
Juan Craveri of Argentina heads toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 8 p.m. wave the previous night. He finished 74th overall in 45:28:31.
Francisco 'Paco' Manzanares and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 9:30 p.m. wave the previous night. He finished 48th overall in 39:47:08.
Francisco ‘Paco’ Manzanares and his pacer head toward Panamint Spring during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 9:30 p.m. wave the previous night. He finished 48th overall in 39:47:08.
Francisco Manzanares of México makes his way towards Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
Francisco Manzanares of México makes his way towards Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
Francisco ‘Paco’ Manzanares and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 9:30 p.m. wave the previous night. He finished 48th overall in 39:47:08.
Francisco ‘Paco’ Manzanares and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the STYR Labs 135 on July 11 after starting with the 9:30 p.m. wave the previous night. He finished 48th overall in 39:47:08.
Ray Sánchez of Sacramento and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Sánchez completed his 10th Badwater in 30:23:20, which was good enough for eighth place overall.
Ray Sánchez of Sacramento makes his way towards Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
Ray Sánchez of Sacramento and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Sánchez completed his 10th Badwater in 30:23:20, which was good enough for eighth place overall.
Ray Sánchez of Sacramento and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Sánchez completed his 10th Badwater in 30:23:20, which was good enough for eighth place overall.
Michelle Payne of the United Kingdom gets close to the 50-mile mark during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Payne started with the 8 p.m. wave the day before. She finished 69th overall in 44:17:16.
Women’s winner Sandra Villines of San José and her pacer get near the 50-mile mark of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 11. Villines finished 18th overall in 34:34:43.
Women's winner Sandra Villines of San José makes her way towards Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
Franco Soriano of Livermore and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished 33rd overall in 37:12:52.
Japan’s Hiroyuki Nishimura heads toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished 15th overall in 34:09:02.
Harvey Lewis of Cincinnati and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished third overall in 26:45:59.
Augusto Pinto Oliveira of Portugal and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished 52nd overall in 40:15:36.
Lisa Smith-Batchen of Jackson, Wyoming and her pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. She finished 65th overall in 42:44:14.
Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques of Fresno heads toward Panamint Springs during the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
Pamela Chapman-Markle and her pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. She finished 23rd overall in 35:48:31.
Neil Smith of Dallas and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished 43rd overall in 38:58:36.
Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques of Wonder Valley and pacer Brad Castillo head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. She began with the 8 p.m. wave the night before. She finished 62nd overall in 42:08:58.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques of Wonder Valley and pacer Brad Castillo head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. She began with the 8 p.m. wave the night before. She finished 62nd overall in 42:08:58.
Monique 'Runner Moe' Jacques of Wonder Valley and pacer Brad Castillo head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. She began with the 8 p.m. wave the night before. She finished 62nd overall in 42:08:58.
The husband-wife tandem of Kevin and Kayla Delk of Greensville, Tenn., head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
The husband-wife tandem of Kevin and Kayla Delk of Greensville, Tenn., head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Both finished the race for the second consecutive year.
Michael Jiménez of Marina and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He was among 20 starters among 95 runners who did not finish the race. He dropped out at mile 116. Jiménez finished the race in 2015.
Michael Jiménez of Marina and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He was among 20 starters among 95 runners who did not finish the race. He dropped out at mile 116. Jiménez finished the race in 2015.
Michael Jiménez of Marina and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He was among 20 starters among 95 runners who did not finish the race. He dropped out at mile 116. Jiménez finished the race in 2015.
Michael Jiménez of Marina and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He was among 20 starters among 95 runners who did not finish the race. He dropped out at mile 116. Jiménez finished the race in 2015.
Miguel Jiménez of Marina makes her way towards Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
Michael Jiménez of Marina and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He was among 20 starters among 95 runners who did not finish the race. He dropped out at mile 116. Jiménez finished the race in 2015.
Michael Jiménez of Marina and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He was among 20 starters among 95 runners who did not finish the race. He dropped out at mile 116. Jiménez finished the race in 2015.
Hungary’s Szilvia Lubics heads toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. She finished 28th overall in 36:09:12.
Hong Kong’s Marcia Zhou heads toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. She finished 49th overall in 39:55:18.
Matthew Reily of Oklahoma City and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished 12th overall in 33:09:15.
Australia’s Grant Maughan heads toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished sixth overall in 29:19:13.
Mark K. Olson of Covina heads toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished 57th overall in 41:39:19.
Mark K. Olson of Covina heads toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished 57th overall in 41:39:19.
Ariovaldo Branco of Brazil heads toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished 15th overall in 33:58:09.
An unidentified runner and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
Jordan’s Mohammad Al Swaiti and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished 59th overall in 41:53:51.
Two-time defending champion Pete Kostelnick of Hannibal, Missouri, heads toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished fifth overall in 28:18:07.
Two-time defending champion Pete Kostelnick of Hannibal, Missouri, heads toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished fifth overall in 28:18:07.
Italy’s Marco Bonfiglio heads toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished second overall in 25:44:18.
Italy’s Marco Bonfiglio heads toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished second overall in 25:44:18.
Italy’s Marco Bonfiglio heads toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished second overall in 25:44:18.
Oswaldo López of Madera and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. The 2011 champion dropped out at mile 105 due to stomach issues.
Japan’s Wataru Iino heads towards Panamint Springs in third place on July 11 at the STYR Labs Badwater 135. The engineer who works in India won the race in 24:56:19.
Japan’s Wataru Iino heads towards Panamint Springs in third place on July 11 at the STYR Labs Badwater 135. The engineer who works in India won the race in 24:56:19.
Oswaldo López of Madera and his pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. The 2011 champion dropped out at mile 105 due to stomach issues.
Oswaldo López of Madera and his pacer were the first to reach the 72-mile mark at Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. The 2011 champion dropped out at mile 105 due to stomach issues.
Oswaldo López of Madera and his pacer were the first to reach the 72-mile mark at Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. The 2011 champion dropped out at mile 105 due to stomach issues.
Oswaldo López of Madera and his pacer were the first to reach the 72-mile mark at Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. The 2011 champion dropped out at mile 105 due to stomach issues.
Japan’s Wataru Iino makes a face as he reaches the 72-mile mark in Panamint Springs in third place on July 11 at the STYR Labs Badwater 135. The engineer who works in India won the race in 24:56:19.
Japan’s Wataru Iino makes a face as he reaches the 72-mile mark in Panamint Springs in third place on July 11 at the STYR Labs Badwater 135. The engineer who works in India won the race in 24:56:19.
Brazil’s Eloiza Testolin Rodrigues and her pacer head toward Father Crowley Point during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. She finished 41st overall in 38:17:31.
Argentina’s Héctor Bengolea and his pacer head toward Father Crowley during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished 26th overall in 35:57:07.
Argentina’s Héctor Bengolea and his pacer head toward Father Crowley during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished 26th overall in 35:57:07.
Wonder Valley’s Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques and pacer Scott Harlan head toward Father Crowley during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. She finished 62nd overall in 42:08:58.
Wonder Valley’s Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques is followed by pacer Scott Harlan and crew member Begered Ghazi as she nears Father Crowley during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. She finished 62nd overall in 42:08:58.
Harvey Lewis and Nick LaBoffe and their crews head toward Father Crowley during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Lewis finished third overall in 26:45:59 and LaBoffe finished 10th overall in 32:14:53.
Sacramento’s Ray Sánchez and his pacer head toward Father Crowley during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished eighth overall in 30:23:20.
Sacramento’s Ray Sánchez and his pacer head toward Father Crowley during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished eighth overall in 30:23:20.
Sacramento’s Ray Sánchez and his pacer head toward Father Crowley during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished eighth overall in 30:23:20.
Sacramento’s Ray Sánchez and his pacer head toward Father Crowley during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished eighth overall in 30:23:20.
Marina’s Miguel Jiménez heads toward Panamint Springs during the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He dropped out at mile 116 due to a groin injury.
Marina’s Miguel Jiménez heads toward Panamint Springs during the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He dropped out at mile 116 due to a groin injury.
Marina’s Miguel Jiménez heads toward Panamint Springs during the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He dropped out at mile 116 due to a groin injury.
Italy’s Marco Bonfiglio heads toward Lone Pine on Tuesday afternoon at the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished second overall in 25:44:18.
Italy’s Marco Bonfiglio heads toward Lone Pine on Tuesday afternoon at the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished second overall in 25:44:18.
Italy’s Marco Bonfiglio heads toward Lone Pine on Tuesday afternoon at the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished second overall in 25:44:18.
Italy’s Marco Bonfiglio heads toward Lone Pine on Tuesday afternoon at the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He finished second overall in 25:44:18.
Japan’s Wataru Iino heads to Lone Pine at the STYR Labs Badwater 135. The engineer who works in India won the race in 24:56:19.
Oswaldo López of Madera and his pacer head toward Lone Pine on Tuesday afternoon at the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. The 2011 champion dropped out at mile 105 due to stomach issues.
Oswaldo López of Madera and his pacer head toward Lone Pine on Tuesday afternoon at the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. The 2011 champion dropped out at mile 105 due to stomach issues.
Oswaldo López of Madera and his pacer head toward Lone Pine on Tuesday afternoon at the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. The 2011 champion dropped out at mile 105 due to stomach issues.
Oswaldo López of Madera and his pacer head toward Lone Pine on Tuesday afternoon at the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. The 2011 champion dropped out at mile 105 due to stomach issues.
Oswaldo López of Madera and his pacer head toward Lone Pine on Tuesday afternoon at the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. The 2011 champion dropped out at mile 105 due to stomach issues.
Wonder Valley’s Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques iand pacer Begered Ghazi reach the 80-mile mark at the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. She finished 62nd overall in 42:08:58.
Wonder Valley’s Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques iand pacer Begered Ghazi reach the 80-mile mark at the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. She finished 62nd overall in 42:08:58.
Hungary’s Zsilvia Lubecs heads toward Father Crowley checkpoint at the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
Hungary’s Zsilvia Lubecs heads toward Father Crowley checkpoint at the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
Marina’s Miguel Jiménez heads toward Lone Pine during the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He dropped out at mile 116 due to a groin injury.
Marina’s Miguel Jiménez heads toward Lone Pine during the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He dropped out at mile 116 due to a groin injury.
Australia’s Grant Maughan is dwarfed by the vastness of the land approaching Lone Pine. Maughan finished the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 in 29:19:13.
Australia’s Grant Maughan gets some help from his pacer as he approaches Lone Pine. Maughan finished the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 in 29:19:13. It was his fifth consecutive finish at Badwater.
Australia’s Grant Maughan gets some help from his pacer as he approaches Lone Pine. Maughan finished the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 in 29:19:13. It was his fifth consecutive finish at Badwater.
Harvey Lewis of Cincinnati gets closer to Lone Pine at the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Lewis finished third overall in 26:45:59.
Harvey Lewis of Cincinnati gets closer to Lone Pine at the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Lewis finished third overall in 26:45:59.
Pete Kostelnick of Missouri and his pacer head toward Lone Pine at the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Lewis finished third overall in 26:45:59.
Pete Kostelnick of Missouri and his pacer head toward Lone Pine at the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. Lewis finished third overall in 26:45:59.
Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques of Wonder Valley prepares for the run to Lone Pine on Wednesday morning.
Sandra Villines of San José won the women’s race of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12 with a time of 34:34:43.
Sandra Villines of San José won the women’s race of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12 with a time of 34:34:43.
Brenda Villines of San José won the women’s race of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12 with a time of 34:34:43.
Sandra Villines of San José won the women’s race of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12 with a time of 34:34:43.
Brenda Villines of San José won the women’s race of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12 with a time of 34:34:43.
Sandra Villines of San José won the women’s race of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12 with a time of 34:34:43.
Sandra Villines of San José won the women’s race of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12 with a time of 34:34:43. She gets a hug from race director Chris Kostman.
Sandra Villines of San José won the women’s race of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12 with a time of 34:34:43. She gets a hug from race director Chris Kostman.
Sandra Villines of San José won the women’s race of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12 with a time of 34:34:43. She celebrates with her crew. This was her second consecutive year finishing the race.
Sandra Villines of San José won the women’s race of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12 with a time of 34:34:43. She celebrates with her crew. This was her second consecutive year finishing the race.
Sandra Villines of San José won the women’s race of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12 with a time of 34:34:43. She shares a laugh with race director Chris Kostman.
Sandra Villines of San José won the women’s race of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12 with a time of 34:34:43. She shares a laugh with race director Chris Kostman.
Sandra Villines of San José won the women’s race of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12 with a time of 34:34:43. She gets her finishers’ shirt from race director Chris Kostman.
Sandra Villines of San José won the women’s race of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12 with a time of 34:34:43. She gets her finishers’ shirt from race director Chris Kostman.
Brenda Villines of San José won the women’s race of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12 with a time of 34:34:43. She looks at the belt buckle she gets from race director Chris Kostman.
Sandra Villines of San José won the women’s race of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12 with a time of 34:34:43. She looks at the belt buckle she gets from race director Chris Kostman.
Sandra Villines of San José won the women’s race of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12 with a time of 34:34:43. She smiles with race director Chris Kostman after getting her finishers’ shirt and belt buckle.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
Sandra Villines of San José won the women’s race of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12 with a time of 34:34:43. She smiles with race director Chris Kostman after getting her finishers’ shirt and belt buckle.
Sandra Villines of San José won the women’s race of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12 with a time of 34:34:43. She smiles after getting her finishers’ shirt and belt buckle.
Sandra Villines of San José won the women’s race of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12 with a time of 34:34:43. She smiles after getting her finishers’ shirt and belt buckle.
Sandra Villines of San José won the women’s race of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12 with a time of 34:34:43. She poses for a photo with her crew.
Sandra Villines of San José won the women’s race of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12 with a time of 34:34:43. She poses for a photo with her crew.
Nelva Valladares of Los Ángeles heads up Whitney Portal Road towards the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on Wednesday. She finished 29th overall in 36:23:53. Former Badwater champion Jorge Pacheco provides support.
Nelva Valladares of Los Ángeles heads up Whitney Portal Road towards the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on Wednesday. She finished 29th overall in 36:23:53. Former Badwater champion Jorge Pacheco provides support.
Nelva Valladares of Los Ángeles heads up Whitney Portal Road towards the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on Wednesday. She finished 29th overall in 36:23:53. Former Badwater champion Jorge Pacheco provides support.
Francisco ‘Paco’ Manzanares of Chihuahua, México, gets support from his pacer on Whitney Portal Road near the end of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12. He finished 48th overall in 39:47:08.
Francisco ‘Paco’ Manzanares of Chihuahua, México gets help from his crew as he heads up Whitney Portal Road on July 12 near the end of the STYR Labs Badwater 135.
Francisco ‘Paco’ Manzanares of Chihuahua, México and a crew member head up Whitney Portal Road.
Marcia Zhou of Hong Kong heads up Whitney Portal Road near the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12.
Tim Robert heads up Whitney Portal Road near the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12.
Tim Robert heads up Whitney Portal Road near the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12.
Michelle West heads up Whitney Portal Road near the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12.
Michelle West heads up Whitney Portal Road near the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12.
Michelle West heads up Whitney Portal Road near the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12.
Portugal’s Augusto Pinto Oliveira heads up Whitney Portal Road near the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12.
Portugal’s Augusto Pinto Oliveira heads up Whitney Portal Road near the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12.
Portugal’s Augusto Pinto Oliveira heads up Whitney Portal Road near the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12.
An unidentified runner and his crew member head up Whitney Portal Road.
An unidentified runner and his crew member head up Whitney Portal Road.
Costa Rica’s Luigi Dessy heads up Whitney Portal Road near the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12.
Costa Rica’s Luigi Dessy heads up Whitney Portal Road near the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12.
Mark K. Olson heads up Whitney Portal Road near the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12.
Ashley Lindsey and her support crew head up Whitney Portal Road near the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12.
Ashley Lindsey and her support crew head up Whitney Portal Road near the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12.
Ashley Lindsey and her support crew head up Whitney Portal Road near the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12.
Roberto Mario Gili Farina and his support crew head up Whitney Portal Road near the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12.
Argentina’s Roberto Mario Gili Farina and his support crew head up Whitney Portal Road near the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12.
Andrea Kooiman and her support crew head up Whitney Portal Road near the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12.
Andrea Kooiman and her support crew head up Whitney Portal Road near the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12.
Wonder Valley’s Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques and her sister, April Jacques, head up Whitney Portal Road near the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12.
Wonder Valley’s Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques and her sister, April Jacques, head up Whitney Portal Road.
Wonder Valley’s Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques and her sister, April Jacques, head up Whitney Portal Road.
Wonder Valley’s Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques and her sister, April Jacques, head up Whitney Portal Road.
Jordan’s Mohammed Al Swaiti and his support crew head up Whitney Portal Road near the finish of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12.
Costa Rica’s Luigi Dessy crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. He finished 38th overall in 38:09:54.
Costa Rica’s Luigi Dessy crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. He finished 38th overall in 38:09:54. His support crew included 2007 champion Valmir Nunes (far right).
Costa Rica’s Luigi Dessy crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. He finished 38th overall in 38:09:54. His support crew included 2007 champion Valmir Nunes (far right).
Costa Rica’s Luigi Dessy crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. He finished 38th overall in 38:09:54. He gets his reward from race director Chris Kostman.
Costa Rica’s Luigi Dessy crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. He finished 38th overall in 38:09:54. He gets his reward from race director Chris Kostman.
Costa Rica’s Luigi Dessy crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. He finished 38th overall in 38:09:54.
Costa Rica’s Luigi Dessy crossed the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. He finished 38th overall in 38:09:54. Dessy poses with his support crew.
Andrea Kooiman crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. She finished 40th overall in 38:13:34.
Andrea Kooiman crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. She finished 40th overall in 38:13:34.
Andrea Kooiman crossed the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. She finished 40th overall in 38:13:34. Kooiman celebrates with her crew.
Andrea Kooiman crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. She finished 40th overall in 38:13:34.
México’s Francisco ‘Paco’ Manzanares crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. He finished 48th overall in 39:47:08.
México’s Francisco ‘Paco’ Manzanares crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. He finished 48th overall in 39:47:08.
México’s Francisco ‘Paco’ Manzanares crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. He finished 48th overall in 39:47:08.
México’s Francisco ‘Paco’ Manzanares reflects after crossing the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. He finished 48th overall in 39:47:08.
Andrea Kooiman crossed the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. She finished 40th overall in 38:13:34. Kooiman gets ready to get her rewards from race director Chris Kostman.
Andrea Kooiman crossed the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. She finished 40th overall in 38:13:34. Kooiman gets ready to get her rewards from race director Chris Kostman.
Andrea Kooiman crossed the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. She finished 40th overall in 38:13:34. Kooiman gets ready to get her rewards from race director Chris Kostman.
Andrea Kooiman crossed the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. She finished 40th overall in 38:13:34. Kooiman gets her finishers’ shirt and belt buckle from race director Chris Kostman.
Andrea Kooiman crossed the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. She finished 40th overall in 38:13:34. Kooiman gets her finishers’ shirt and belt buckle from race director Chris Kostman.
Andrea Kooiman crossed the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. She finished 40th overall in 38:13:34. Kooiman gets her finishers’ shirt and belt buckle from race director Chris Kostman.
Andrea Kooiman crossed the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. She finished 40th overall in 38:13:34. Kooiman celebrates with her crew.
México’s Francisco ‘Paco’ Manzanares crossed the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. He finished 48th overall in 39:47:08. He gets his finishers shirt and belt buckle from race director Chris Kostman.
México’s Francisco ‘Paco’ Manzanares crossed the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. He finished 48th overall in 39:47:08. He gets his finishers shirt and belt buckle from race director Chris Kostman.
México’s Francisco ‘Paco’ Manzanares crossed the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. He finished 48th overall in 39:47:08. He gets his finishers shirt and belt buckle from race director Chris Kostman.
México’s Francisco ‘Paco’ Manzanares crossed the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. He finished 48th overall in 39:47:08. He celebrates with his support crew.
Hong Kong’s Marcia Zhou crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12.
Hong Kong’s Marcia Zhou crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12.
Hong Kong’s Marcia Zhou gets her finishers shirt and belt buckle from race director Chris Kostman.
Hong Kong’s Marcia Zhou crossed the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12.
Hong Kong’s Marcia Zhou crossed the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. She celebrates with her support crew.
Hong Kong’s Marcia Zhou crossed the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. She celebrates with her support crew.
Argentina’s Roberto Mario Gili Farina crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. He finished 51st overall in 40:06:46.
Argentina’s Roberto Mario Gili Farina crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. He finished 51st overall in 40:06:46.
Argentina’s Roberto Mario Gili Farina crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12. He finished 51st overall in 40:06:46.
Mark K. Olson crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12.
Mark K. Olson crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 125 on July 12.
Mark K. Olson chats with Badwater Ben Jones.
Dr. Ben Jones, who is known as Badwater Ben, has been practicing in Lone Pine for 53 years.
Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12. She finished 62nd overall in 42:08:58.
Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12. She finished 62nd overall in 42:08:58.
Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12. She finished 62nd overall in 42:08:58. Jacques gets a hug from her sister April Jacques.
Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12. She finished 62nd overall in 42:08:58. Jacques gets a hug from her crew leader Brad Castillo.
Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12. She finished 62nd overall in 42:08:58. Jacques gets a hug from her crew member Scott Harlan.
Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques crosses the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12. She finished 62nd overall in 42:08:58. Jacques gets a hug from her crew member Begered Ghazi.
Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques crossed the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12. She finished 62nd overall in 42:08:58. Jacques celebrates with her crew members.
Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques crossed the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12. She finished 62nd overall in 42:08:58. Jacques celebrates with her crew members.
Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques crossed the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12. She finished 62nd overall in 42:08:58. Jacques gets her finishers shirt from race director Chris Kostman.
Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques crossed the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12. She finished 62nd overall in 42:08:58. Jacques looks at the belt buckle she gets from race director Chris Kostman.
Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques crossed the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12. She finished 62nd overall in 42:08:58. Jacques poses with race director Chris Kostman.
Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques crossed the finish line of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 on July 12. She finished 62nd overall in 42:08:58.
