‘Runner Moe’ proves doubters wrong in finishing Badwater Ultramarathon

Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques was not expected to be ready to finish what is called the world’s toughest footrace.
She were rewarded at the 40th edition of Badwater while 20 runners – including 2011 champion Oswaldo López, 20-time finisher Marshal Ulrich and women’s favorite Brenda Guajardo – had to drop out for various reasons.
“I knew I was going to make it at the start,” said Jacques, 30, who said her goal was to break 46 hours. “I knew I was going to finish it, I just didn’t know how fast.”
Jacques, a federal law enforcement officer based in Fresno, was advised to wait until next year’s race so that she could be better prepared. Instead, she busted 10 miles at an 8:30-minute-per-mile pace heading into Lone Pine to position herself for her “dream race.”
She finished in 42:08.58, a whole lot better than her desired “47 hours, 59 minutes” which would have beaten the cut-off time by 1 minute.
The heat, while not in the 120-degree range as the previous week, was still a factor. Throw into that 25 percent humidity, strong gusts of wind at the July 10 evening start (three waves of runners started at 8 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.), and occasional lightning and the conditions were that much harsher.
“That’s expected!” said race director Chris Kostman about the harsh conditions.
The winning men’s time was the slowest since 2006, and the best women’s time was the slowest since 2001. Japan’s Wataru Iino, an engineer based in India, won the men’s race in 24:56:19.
T
he conditions and high dropout rate (the highest since 2003 when 27 of 73 starters dropped out) failed to dampen the enthusiasm for Jacques.
Jacques started at 8 p.m., part of a record 28 women who were accepted for this year’s race.
Within 24 hours, she had climbed the 5,000 feet to Townes Pass before beginning another severe, uphill run to Panamint Pass 31 miles later.
With support from an all-Fresno crew – Brad Castillo, Begered Ghazi, Scott Harlan and her sister April Jacques – Jacques easily made all the cut-off points despite blisters that forced her to wear sandals she had purchased in Ridgecrest the day before the race.
She ran about 5 miles in the sandals, which had arch support.
“The pain in my feet was so bad that I couldn’t feel the blisters,” said Jacques, who stopped for a 20-minute nap during the race.
In the end, she picked up a belt buckle, a finisher’s shirt and a commemorative coin marking the race’s 40th anniversary from the race director who suggested she wait another year before tackling Badwater. Jacques’ only other runs of more than 100 miles were the 135 Miles to the House, a Bakersfield-to-Madera fundraiser for Valley Children’s Hospital.
Both times, Jacques wanted to stop at about mile 90 until family and friends showed up to support her. It took her 41 hours to finish the races which were relatively flat.
This time, she found the energy for that 10-mile burst of speed heading into Lone Pine. Castillo said she easily passed 13 to 15 runners.
“I’m glad I’m done with it,” said Jacques, who returned to work on Monday.
Castillo, who served as leader for Oswaldo López last year, said Jacques kept telling him, “I’m not going to quit! I’m not going to quit!”
The race featured 15 Latinos, including four women. Nelva Valladares of Los Ángeles finished 29th overall in her Badwater debut with a time of 36:23:53. She is a graduate of Exeter High School.
Three of the men – López, the 2011 champion from Madera; Pebble Beach caddy Michael Jiménez; and, Saint Helena construction worker Federico Sánchez – dropped out.
Sacramento engineer Ray Sánchez, who finished his 10th consecutive Badwater, was the top Latino finisher with an eighth-place time of 30:23.20.
Others included Colombian Camilo Martínez (13th, 33:32.59); Argentina’s Héctor Bengolea (26th, 35:57.07); Saint Helena’s Juan Sánchez (30th, 36:23.54); Costa Rica’s Luigi Dessy (38th, 38:09.54); México’s Francisco ‘Paco’ Manzanares (48th, 39:47.08); Argentina’s Roberto Mario Gili Farina (51st, 40:06.46); and, Argentina’s
