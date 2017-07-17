Interliga Premiership League offers tough competition for $5,000 prize

On right, Narayit (Livingston) goalkeeper Josue Ruiz reaches up for the ball against Malibu FC (Fresno) players in a second-round match of InterLiga Premiership League played at Fresno Adventist Academy last Sunday (July 16, 2017). Malibu won the match 8-0. The Premiership League based in Livingston is hosting soccer matches for 12 teams representing Valley cities of Turlock, Merced, Fresno, Livingston and several other communities. The first-place squad receives $5,000 for winning the championship match to be played in October. Premiership League director Ricardo Soria is now registering players and teams for the upcoming 40-and-over adult soccer league, which begins in August. To get more information about InterLiga play and other Premiership Leagues, call (209) 202-9206.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com