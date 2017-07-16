Rumors circulate over whether ‘The Ghost’ Guerrero should retire, pounded by Figueroa

Robert Guerrero may be contemplating retirement after 16 years in professional boxing after losing to Omar Figueroa in a welterweight bout last night (July 15) at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.
Guerrero was dropped five times before the referee stopped the fight in the third round. Guerrero was sent to a nearby hospital for safety concerns. Figueroa, who hadn’t fought in 19 months prior last night’s bout in New York, dropped Guerrero, 35, three times in third round and twice in the second round.
“I haven’t fought this way in a long time because I didn’t have the power in my hands,” said Figueroa in his post-fight interview. “I’ll always find a way to come out on top though.”
Guerrero came out strong in the third cornering Figueroa, a former lightweight champion, broke out of the corner.
Guerrero, who resides in San José, dropped to 33-6-1 with 18 knockouts. Figueroa remains undefeated and improved to 27-0-1 with 19 knockouts. Both fighters weighed in just under 147 pounds.
Guerrero, who is 34 and fought numerous bouts at the Tachi Palace in Lemoore early in his career, has lost four of his last six bouts. He was a world champion in multi weight classes. Now the rumors are circulating over retirement, but that’s not in his plan.
“First I have to get past Figueroa,” said Guerrero before the bout, “I don't like to look past any opponent. There are many good fights out there. The winner of Broner vs. Garcia is a possibility. Rematches with Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman too. Like I said, my focus is on Omar Figueroa, I must get past him first.”
Guerrero had the reach and height advantage over Figueroa, age 27, but was criticized by viewers for staying too close and taking away his advantage. The Guerrero camp will need to decide if “The Ghost” can remain in the ring with fighters like Figueroa. If it’s just strategy, Guerrero is intelligent enough to make adjustments, but if it’s age, then it could be time to reach for the towel.
Guerrero, who lost to Floyd Mayweather, Jr. in 2013, last won a bout in 2015 against Aaron Martínez. Guerrero also lost to Danny García early in 2016.
Figueroa announced he would prefer to fight at 140 pounds.
Comments