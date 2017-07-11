2017 Badwater Ultramarathon / July 11, 2017

The first of more than 90 runners take off at 8 p.m. in the 2017 STYR Badwater 135. Fresno's Monique Jacques is third.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Juan Sánchez of St. Helena walks during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135 in Death Valley.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Luigi Dessy of Costa Rica runs near Devil’s Cornfield in Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ed ‘The Jester’ Ettinghausen makes his way toward Stovepipe Wells in Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Nelva Valladares of Los Angeles approaches Stovepipe Wells in Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Federico Sánchez of St. Helena and his pacer leave Stovepipe Wells in Death Valley during the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Argentina's Héctor Bengolea and his pacer participate in the early part of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Francisco Manzanares of México makes his way towards Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Francisco Manzanares of México makes his way towards Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ray Sánchez of Sacramento makes his way towards Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sandra Villines of San José makes her way towards Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques of Fresno heads toward Panamint Springs during the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Miguel Jiménez of Marina makes her way towards Panamint Springs during the first day of the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com