Will Badwater Ultramarathon see a three-Pete?

Take about 100 of the world’s best athletes, drop them onto the lowest point in the United States (that would be Badwater Basin smack in the middle of sun-baked Death Valley) and tell them to run northward toward the highest peak in the continental U.S. (that could be Mt. Whitney) and complete a 135-mile course in less than 48 hours.
That includes crossing three mountain ranges, surviving a brutal heat that reaches 160 degrees on asphalt, and fighting off fatigue and hallucinations.
The question: Who will win the 40th edition of the STYR Labs Badwater Ultramarathon?
Vida en el Valle, which has covered the race since 2011, handicaps the race, which starts Monday evening (July 10).
Men’s winner: Pete Kostelnick
What has the two-time defending Badwater champion – and course record-holder at 21 hours, 56 minutes – done since last year’s race?
Let’s see.
He shattered the U.S. transcontinental record by running the 3,100 miles from San Francisco to New York in 42 days, 6 hours, 30 minutes, and in process smashing the 36-year-old record by more than 4 days! Kostelnick averaged 72 miles a day.
But, the 29-year-old financial analyst from Missouri (he recently moved there from Nebraska) is human. That was evident at the 24-hour World Championships in Ireland when stomach problems ended his run at 6 hours (78 miles).
“It was my first international race, and I will come away very inspired, smarter and humbled by it all,” he posted on his Facebook page. “I trained relentlessly for this race for six months, but there are some mistakes I made that I won’t delve into. Looking forward to correcting a few things, easing up on the pressure I put on myself, and get racing back on track.”
That was on July 2, a little more than a week before he toes the line for his fourth Badwater start (he finished 14th in his debut in 2014).
Despite that setback in Ireland, expect the field to be chasing Kostelnick, who began to duplicate the heavy training (200 miles a week) schedule used by two-time Badwater women’s champion Aly Venti.
Kostelnick, who has Badwater’s No. 1 bib, is the heavy favorite.
But, there are two other entrants who are there should he falter: Previous champions Harvey Lewis (2014) and Oswaldo López (2011).
Lewis has finished no worse than fourth in four of his six previous efforts (he was 11th in his debut in 2011; and 47th in 2015 when he encountered stomach issues and took a long break from the race).
Lewis, a 41-year-old schoolteacher from Cincinnati, posted a personal-best 23:40 last year ... but it was only good enough for second to Kostelnick’s record run.
He also participated in the 24-hour World Championships and will have to see if his legs can recover from his 144.9-mile effort that helped the Americans finish third behind Japan and Poland.
“Excited to be here with my friends and for the Badwater 135,” Lewis posted on his Facebook page on Friday. “No other race I’ve experienced on the planet encapsulates such extremes from the hottest desert to the giant mountains we cross, teamwork means survival and the entrants from more than 20 countries are diverse characters who make it a truly international event.”
Unlike Kostelnick and Lewis, López has been avoiding most races and has concentrated on long training runs in the mountainous trails at Yosemite and the hot, barren westside of the San Joaquín Valley.
The mariachi trumpet player is 45 years old, and six years removed from his Badwater victory, but he believes he is stronger than ever. (He finished a disappointing 8th last year in a very un-Oswaldo-like time of 27:59:18).
“I’m going to look for a Badwater time of 24 hours to 25 hours,” said López in Spanish last Thursday.
López, who has four seconds and third among his seven Badwater finishes, has focused on training instead of running local races.
“I started my training for Badwater by including a lot of uphill and downhill, and more speed on paved road,” said López, who would often run from Madera to Firebaugh, Madera to Merced, Madera to Los Baños or San José to Gilroy to prepare himself mentally.
“I feel we’re going great,” said López, known as the friendliest Badwater runner for his preference to stop and help runners in need on the course instead of focusing on his race.
López won the Grand Canyon Ultra 50 Mile race in late May in a course-record 7:02.02, more than half an hour ahead of the runner-up. Plus, he won the Hennepin Hundred near Chicago last October in a course-record 14:22.58.
There is much speculation over the Badwater fortune of Italian runner Marco Bonfiglio, winner of the grueling, 153-mile Spartathlon in Greece. However, no runner has translated a Spartathlon win into a title at Badwater. That’s because it is difficult for a first-time runner to understand the nuances of a course that can feature heat, sandstorms, rain, and, one year, a forest fire.
Other top 10 possibilities:
▪ Australia’s Grand Maughan is a beast (an adjective we use only for the toughest of the toughest). Since finishing sixth at last year’s Badwater, the 52-year-old yacht captain has run the Spartathlon and five other ultras. He has also climbed Mt. Hood, Mt. Shasta and a few other peaks, and suffered severe frostbite in February during an ultra marathon on Alaska’s Iditerod Trail. Maughan has two runner-up finishes at Badwater.
▪ Pebble Beach caddy Michael Jiménez surprised the experts in his 2015 debut with a seventh-place time of 28:51:59. Last year, he returned to crew a friend. He has crewed for Oswaldo López.
▪ Sacramento engineer Rey Sánchez will participate in his 10th Badwater race, and has best of 27:43:32 in 2014 when he finished seventh. “First time I’ve finished in the sunlight,” he quipped the last year the race was started in the morning.
Look for Brenda Guajardo to win the women’s race
After running stride-for-stride with eventual women’s champion Alyson Venti through the first half of the race, Texas native Brenda Guajardo faded to finish behind the two-time titlist.
After a solid 28:40.13 time, good enough for 10th overall, she told Vida en el Valle she doubted a return to Badwater because of her tendency to try new races.
Well, the 40-year-old corporate accountant took 8 hours off her time from her 2011 Badwater debut. She has been the overall winner of Italy’s Nove Colli 125-mile run in 2016 and 2017. That means she beat all men and all women in those races.
Venti, who recently gave birth, is not running this year’s Badwater.
That leaves Hungarian Szilvia Lubics, a Badwater rookie, as a possible spoiler to Guajardo. Lubics has been the women’s winner of the Spartathlon three times (2011, 2013, 2014), and has run a 100-kilometer race in 8:27.
Others who could make a move are San José’s Sandra Villines (a 36:35.37 finisher in her debut last year); and Los Ángeles’ Nelva Valladares, winner of a 2015 200-mile race and a Badwater rookie.
