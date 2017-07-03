Fresno Fuego keeps first-place standing in Southwest Division PDL

Fresno Fuego defender Bruno Brumati, on left, in action during a 4-1 win over visiting San Francisco FC at Chukchansi Park on July 1, 2017. Fresno improved to 9-2 to maintain its first-place standing in the Premier Development League Southwest Division.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno Fuego Fire Squad, the team’s cheering section, applauds a 4-1 win over visiting San Francisco FC at Chukchansi Park on July 1, 2017.
SDANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno Fuego midfielder Anthony Velarde, on left, during a 4-1 win over visiting San Francisco FC at Chukchansi Park on July 1, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Second from left, Fresno Fuego defender Bruno Brumati celebrates with teammates his goal for a 1-0 lead over visiting San Francisco FC at Chukchansi Park on July 1, 2017. Fresno took the Premier Development League match 4-1 and improved to 9-2 to maintain its first-place standing in the Southwest Division.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno Fuego midfielder José Cuevas sends the ball off for a long pass during a 4-1 Premier Development League match win over visiting San Francisco FC at Chukchansi Park (Fresno) on July 1, 2017. Fresno improved to 9-2 to maintain its first-place standing in the Southwest Division.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno Fuego midfielder Anthony Velarde advances with the ball during a 4-1 Premier Development League match win over visiting San Francisco FC at Chukchansi Park (Fresno) on July 1, 2017. Fresno improved to 9-2 to maintain its first-place standing in the Southwest Division.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com