Fresno Fuego players aren’t looking ahead yet to PDL playoffs

A slew of second-half goals further concreted the first-place Fresno Fuego standing in the PDL Southwest Division.
Defender Bruno Bruamati opened the scoring for a 1-0 advantage in the first half of play at Chukchansi Park on Saturday night. Midfielder for the San Francisco FC, Onah Power, equalized the score 1-1 shortly after halftime.
José Cuevas, Milton Blanco and Elijah Martin each scored second-half goals in a 4-1 win for the Pacheco Classic trophy and Premier Development League (PDL) victory. The Fuego currently stands at 9-2 in the Southwest Division.
“Well it’s been pretty good against all the teams we’ve been playing, we’ve been dominating them,” said Cuevas.
“We’re a really good squad. I think it’s a pretty good chemistry. Like Milton, me, and then our younger guys, we take them under our wings.”
Cuevas said talk among players is that a division title and possible run for a national championship is close. Three regular-season matches remain prior to the postseason in the PDL.
The Fuego earned a spot in the Southwest Division playoffs last season, but lost to visiting Burlingame Dragons 2-1. Fresno finished last season at 10-4-1. A victory over the Dragons would have granted the Fuego a spot in the Western Conference semis in Tucson, Arizona.
Cuevas added that his teammates are not yet looking toward the playoffs.
“We’re just going to take it one game; one game at a time,” said Cuevas.
“We’re not in the playoffs yet.”
Fuego goalie Agustín Rey makes four saves
Raised in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Rey competed for the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. He was offered a fulltime position for the university as a goalie coach for the men’s soccer team.
“I think we do a really good job. I think our defense does a really good job in the back, but I also rely on our offense doing a good job in the front,” said Rey.
Rey’s father, Agustín Rey, Sr. is traveling with his son. Rey, Jr. is actively searching for a professional soccer contract for his son.
The Fuego travels to San Diego Zest on July 8 before returning for a July 13 match against FC Golden State. July 15 is the final match of the regular season and on the road at Ventura County Fusion.
