Last hurrah for coach Miguel Macias as South takes victory over North in all-star girl’s basketball

Veteran coach for Lemoore High School, Miguel Macias, retires after leading South all-star girls to victory over North team in annual game.
It’s been 20-plus years for Macias, the longtime basketball coach at Lemoore High School, who leaves the program content and ready for the future.
Macias said it’s family that is forcing him to retire.
“Pretty much coaching my own kid instead of coaching someone else’s kid, so that’s the biggest reason why,” said Macias after congratulating the South girl’s team on its 64-61 victory last Saturday (June 24) night at Fresno City College.
Macias led the Lemoore High Tigers to an 11-13 overall season, a single game short of the Central Section Division II playoffs. He’ll continue to teach physical education, but no longer coach competitive sports.
The North squad, which overcame a 20-point deficit before halftime, was down 10 points starting the fourth quarter. A late rally brought the North team to within a single point to tie 57-56, but the South team kept the pressure on 3-point maker from Clovis West, Danae Márquez. In the final seconds, Márquez’s rush for a 3-point attempt to send the game into overtime was an airball, which failed to touch the rim.
Tess Amundsen, a forward from Clovis West, led the North team with 20 points, and Golden Eagles’ teammate Márquez, a point guard, scored 17 points.
Janelle Sumilong, a guard from Hanford High School, led South squad with 13 points.
“Overall it was a great experience. One team was going to score, but we just weren’t the team,” said Márquez, who will compete for the Spartans at San José State this fall.
“I leave on July 9 in two weeks. It’s coming up here pretty soon. I’m excited, I’m pumped. I’m ready to get to work.”
Márquez and Amundsen helped the Clovis West girl’s basketball team to the state Division I championship victory this season.
