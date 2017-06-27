Will México face Germany without ‘Chicharito’ in Confederations Cup semifinal?

Players on México’s El Tricolor, the country’s national soccer team, practiced without striker Javier Hernández yesterday days ahead of facing Germany in the Confederations Cup semifinals.
Hernández is said to have muscle fatigue.
With several experienced players ailing from injuries and one on suspension, head coach Juan Carlos Osorio must be concerned over facing Germany on Thursday (June 29) in a key match that could end México’s run in the international tournament.
Defender Carlos Salcedo will not play in the match against Germany, the World Cup champion (2014), because of a shoulder injury. Andrés Guardado won’t suit up because of a yellow-card infraction suspending him from the match.
Héctor Moreno, another defender, may be nursing a muscle pull.
In an interview with ESPN prior to last Monday’s practice, Hernández said “We want to win to bring joy to ourselves, to our families and all the Mexican people. The tactical and technical side are different, the opponent is also an influence. If there was a book and it was an exact science, everyone would want it.”
Fatigued or not, Hernández will likely bring his game to a confident German contingent. Germany is ranked No. 3 in the world rankings to México’s No. 17 by FIFA.
México tied with Portugal at 2-2 in its first round of Confederations Cup play on June 18. México then defeated New Zealand 2-1 (June 21) and beat host Russia 2-1 on June 24.
Germany beat Australia 3-2 non June 19 before a 1-1 tie with Chile (June 22). Germany beat Cameroon 3-1 on June 25.
The other semifinal pits Portugal against Chile on June 28.
