Spaniard on NBA All-Rookie First Team, four-of-five born outside U.S.

Willy Hernangómez, a Spaniard on the New York Knicks NBA franchise, is among the five players who received All-Rookie First Team honors yesterday (June 26).
Hernangómez, a center, Chavano “Buddy” Hield, a guard from Freeport, Bahamas on the Sacramento Kings, center Joel Embiid, a Cameroon player on the Philadelphia 76ers and Croatian Dario Saric, a power forward, are the four players on the list who were born outside the United States.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon is the only player born in the United States. Brogdon and Saric unanimously picked up all 100 votes.
The five players garnered enough votes for spots on the NBA All-Rookie First Team.
The 6-foot-11, 240-pound center for the Knicks, Hernangómez, age 23, earned a 52.9 field goal percentage. He averaged 8.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
Hernangómez, a second-round pick by the Knicks in 2015, received 44 votes to make the list. A panel of 100 sports writers and broadcasters that make up the board of voters.
Comments