All-star finish at the buzzer in Central Section North/South girl's basketball game

Mixed players from the South and North teams rush for the ball during the Central Section North/South All-Star Game played at Fresno City College on June 24, 2017. The South squad defeated North 64-61 in the annual girl’s basketball game that features seniors from throughout the section.
North player Elizabeth Parker, formerly of Clovis West High School, looks for a pass on the ball in the Central Section North/South All-Star Game played at Fresno City College on June 24, 2017.
McKenzie Darnell, formerly of Redwood High in Visalia, rushes for the ball for the South team during the Central Section North/South All-Star Game played at Fresno City College on June 24, 2017.
For the South team, No. 32 Jaiden Jone saves the ball from out of bounds in the Central Section North/South All-Star Game played at Fresno City College on June 24, 2017.
Former Clovis West player Danae Márquez moves ahead with the ball for the North squad in the Central Section North/South All-Star Game played at Fresno City College on June 24, 2017.
On right, McKenzie Darnell, formerly of Redwood High in Visalia, and South teammate Jaiden Jone rush for the ball against an unidentified North player, at center, during the Central Section North/South All-Star Game played at Fresno City College on June 24, 2017.
No. 21 Julianna Martínez was named Most Inspirational Player for the North team and María Hernández was named MIP for the South team at the Central Section North/South All-Star Game played at Fresno City College on June 24, 2017.
Former Lemoore High School girl’s basketball coach Miguel Macias led the South team to a 64-61 victory over the North squad in the Central Section North/South All-Start Game played at Fresno City College on June 24, 2017.
