Softball to the end: City pushes County to the edge in Central Section City/County All-Star Game

County pitcher from Central High School, Gianna Mancha, pitches in the City/County All-Star Softball Game played at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State University on June 21, 2017. County defeated City in a 5-4 victory in the 36th annual event hosted by Central California Krush Fastpitch.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
County infielder Megan Ambriz rushes for a throw to first base after a brilliant defensive stop in the City/County All-Star Softball Game played at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State University on June 21, 2017.
City infielder Carli Duke makes the catch for a play at second base against County’s runner Cambria Pedro in the City/County All-Star Softball Game played at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State University on June 21, 2017.
City infielder Sofia García in action during the City/County All-Star Softball Game played at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State University on June 21, 2017.
City infielder from Bullard High, Logan Kolehmainen, on right, gives a high five to a teammate during the City/County All-Star Softball Game played at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State University on June 21, 2017.
County player Alyssa Sánchez, of Caruthers High, smiles to teammates during the City/County All-Star Softball Game played at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State University on June 21, 2017.
County shortstop Alyssa Sánchez, on left of Caruthers High, attempts a play at second base during the City/County All-Star Softball Game played at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State University on June 21, 2017.
County pitcher from Central High School, Gianna Mancha, at bat in the City/County All-Star Softball Game played at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State University on June 21, 2017.
County pitcher from Central High School, Gianna Mancha, on left, and Katie Jackson, of Buchanan High, were named MVPs from the City/County All-Star Softball Game played at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State University on June 21, 2017. At center is Denise Rich, the event organizer. County defeated City in a 5-4 victory in the 36th annual event hosted by Central California Krush Fastpitch.
City outfielder from Bullard High School, Logan Kolehmainen, catches a fly ball in the outfield during the City/County All-Star Softball Game played at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State University on June 21, 2017.
City player from Sanger High School, Mireya Sánchez, during the City/County All-Star Softball Game played at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State University on June 21, 2017. County defeated City in a 5-4 victory in the 36th annual event hosted by Central California Krush Fastpitch.
City third baseman Desiree Reyes, an Edison player, makes a throw to first base in the City/County All-Star Softball Game played at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State University on June 21, 2017.
