Sanger running back Andrew Azua earns MVP honor and helps deliver a County win over City in all-star football game

Andrew Azua delivered a bit of Sanger High School Apache football to the 63rd annual City/County All-Star Football Game.
Azua, a College of the Sequoias-bound running back, earned the MVP trophy after scoring four touchdowns during a warm evening at Lamonica Stadium at Clovis High School on June 16. Brent Bailey, a Clovis North quarterback, earned the MVP honor for the City team.
Azua and the County squad stopped a four-year losing streak to the City in a 41-22 win. In last year’s competition, City defeated County 27-0.
“I was thinking: Give me the ball. I’m going to try and do what I can do. Everywhere I go, there’s always going to be some Sanger ball in me, always,” said Azua, while holding the MVP trophy.
“It feels great. It’s a blessing to be here,” said Azua.
Last December, Azua helped lead the 12-0 Sanger Apaches to the Central Section Division II championship. Sanger then earned the right to host the CIF North Division 2-A Regional Championship Bowl game losing to Serra of San Mateo.
Recognition for the Apaches was immense: Over 6,000 fans were lining up before the first snap of the games.
Azua was part of the prestigious program led by head coach Chuck Shidan, who announced his retirement from Sanger after 27 seasons.
Azua begins training at COS in less than two months. After two seasons at the community college, he hopes to transfer to compete for a university. He plans on majoring in business administration.
As for now, he’s enjoying the County’s victory.
“I already knew we were going to come out with the W (win) at the end. I had confidence in our team. Our team has a bunch of talent. Our team has a bunch of talent and when you got talent like that, you can’t let it go to waste,” added Azua.
Alex Puga was the only player from Caruthers High.
He also delivered a bit of the Blue Raiders to the County win.
“We ran like Caruthers. We really ran the ball a lot today. It was a pretty good game. I felt like our defense was really in control the whole time,” said Puga.
Puga will play this fall for Reedley College, where he will major in criminology.
“Just playing Friday nights with my friends,” said Puga on what he’ll miss most from high school football.
