Fresno Fuego wins one convincingly, then loses one in PDL at Chukchansi Park

Fresno Fuego players No. 10 Milton Blanco and No. 12 José Cuevas celebrate a slew of goals in a 5-2 win over visiting San Diego Zest FC at Chukchansi Park on June 8. The Fuego then lost to visiting Southern California Surf 2-1 on last night (June 11). Fresno (4-2) hosts the Ventura County Fusion on June 15 at Chukchansi Park at 7:30 p.m.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno Fuego No. 29 Bruno Brumati scores against visiting San Diego Zest FC in a 5-2 win at Chukchansi Park on June 8. The Fuego then lost to visiting Southern California Surf 2-1 last night (June 11). Fresno (4-2) hosts the Ventura County Fusion on June 15 at Chukchansi Park at 7:30 p.m.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno Fuego No. 29 Bruno Brumati collides and falls to the field against a San Diego Zest FC player in a 5-2 win at Chukchansi Park on June 8. The Fuego then lost to visiting Southern California Surf 2-1 last night (June 11). Fresno (4-2) hosts the Ventura County Fusion June 15 at Chukchansi Park at 7:30 p.m.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno Fuego No. 10 Milton Blanco in action during a 5-2 win over visiting San Diego Zest FC at Chukchansi Park on June 8. The Fuego then lost to visiting Southern California Surf 2-1 on last night (June 11). Fresno (4-2) hosts the Ventura County Fusion on June 15 at Chukchansi Park at 7:30 p.m.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
San Diego Zest FC player No. 18 Hazuki Hashizume jumps for a header on the ball against a Fresno Fuego player at Chukchansi Park on June 8. The Fuego beat the Zest 5-2 then lost to visiting Southern California Surf 2-1 last night (June 11). Fresno hosts the Ventura County Fusion on June 15 at Chukchansi Park at 7:30 p.m.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno Fuego goalie Augustin Rey tosses out the ball in a 2-1 losing effort to visiting Southern California Surf at Chukchansi Park last night (June 11).
MARTIN SOLIS
Special to Vida en el Valle